Cumin (Jeera) + Ginger Drink To Lose Weight In A Few Days

We often envy our peers for having that perfect hourglass figure in which they look flawless in all types of dresses. But despite our regular attempts, we can hardly shed an inch of fat from the body.

Diet, exercise, and workout session often become a peril in our day-to-day life. This is because in between our hectic schedule of balancing office work and home, we hardly get time to visit the gym or go out for exercise early in the morning.

Even our diet gets disrupted when our mind craves to munch down on something in between the hectic office schedule. Automatically, the extra fat again gets stored, and all the hard work goes in vain.

There are also certain individuals who opt for dietary weight loss supplements. Although these supplements might be clinically tested, they can have some side effects on your body as well.

So, the best way to fight those extra kilos is by opting for natural remedies. And in this case, cumin and ginger can work wonders.

Both of them are household items that are readily available. Their benefits are uncountable, but together they can help you lose weight in just a few days' time.

Cumin And Ginger Weight Loss Recipe

Both cumin and jeera have individual properties that aid in reducing subsequent body fat. But when combined, they can accelerate the weight loss program by manifold. Let us look at the preparation.

• Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of cumin

1-2 inch of ginger

500 ml water

• Method:

1. Add 1 tablespoon of cumin (jeera) seeds in 500 ml of water and soak it overnight.

2. Next morning, put this cumin seeds along with water to boiling and add the grated 1-2 inch of ginger in it.3. Keep the flame on till the water reaches the boiling point.

4. Now, put off the flame and keep it aside until it cools slightly.

5. Now, in a glass, drain the water from the seeds and ginger residue and have it every morning on an empty stomach.

Continue this for at least 10 days, and you can see the results yourself with reduced belly fat.

In another method, you can also have ginger and cumin for dinner. But for that, you will require,

1-2 inch ginger

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

1 teaspoon of cumin powder

Some green vegetables like carrots, beans, peas, etc. (of your choice)

For this healthy dinner, boil the vegetables in water and drain them. Add cumin powder, lemon juice, and grated ginger on the boiled vegetables taken in a bowl and give it a good mix. This can serve as a healthy dinner, which will also fasten up the weight loss process.

So, these are the two methods by which cumin and ginger can be beneficial in rendering weight loss and providing you the desired body shape with reduced belly fat.

Benefits Of Cumin (Jeera)

Cumin seeds are yellowish brown whole spices that are used for adding flavour to your meal. This spice has medicinal properties as well. Cumin seeds are a rich source of iron and calcium which are required for bone strengthening. It also aids in removing toxins from the body and aids in the proper functioning of the kidney.

1.Helps In Digestion: The fibre content in cumin helps in improving digestion and prevents haemorrhoids and gas. 2. Boosts Up The Immune System: Cumin contains vitamin C, which aids in lowering blood pressure level, boosts, immunity, fights inflammation and stress. 3.Treats Respiratory Ailment: Cumin seeds are beneficial in treating asthma and helps in removing mucus from the respiratory tract. 4. Improves Skin Health: The vitamin E in cumin contributes towards anti-ageing and anti-inflammation. It helps in healing scars, acne, and wrinkles. 5. Reduces Insomnia: Jeera helps in proper digestion and treats cognitive disorder, which in turn reduces insomnia. 6. Contains Antibacterial And Antifungal Properties: Cumin aids in the prevention of common cold, flu, or any other bacterial diseases. 7. Prevents Diabetes: Cumin contains cuminaldehyde that helps in reducing hypoglycaemia and controls the blood sugar level. 8. Prevents Cancer: The presence of vitamins C and A in cumin boost up the immune system and lower oxidative stress, thereby lowering cancer risk.

Apart from these medicinal properties, cumin helps in inducing the metabolic rate and burns down the extra kilos. It also combats bad cholesterol and reduces the risk of heart disease.

Now let us look at some of the benefits of ginger.

Benefits Of Ginger

From an ancient era, ginger is used for several medicinal purposes. It is highly nutritious and aids in treating improper digestion, reduces nausea, fights common flu and fever, reduces muscle pain and soreness, prevents illnesses, etc.

Besides, ginger also contains anti-inflammatory properties that help in reducing osteoarthritis. This flowering plant further lowers the blood sugar level, and cholesterol, and improves the heart health.

Ginger is beneficial for women suffering from menstrual cramps. Recent studies also show that ginger is helpful as an anti-cancer medicine, especially for pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, and ovarian cancer. Lastly, ginger can help in proper brain functioning and reduce the risk of Alzheimer's.

Besides all these benefits, ginger root is extremely helpful as a fat burner and helps in shedding fat from the belly area.

This is done when ginger expands the blood vessels and increases body heat that burns down 20 percent of the fat and also detoxifies the body and renders smooth circulation.

Ginger also acts as a natural appetite suppressant, thereby reducing a person's untimely craving for junk foods.