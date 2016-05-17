Utthita Parsvakonasana (Extended Side Angle Pose) For Weight Loss

Yoga is a quite ancient art being practiced throughout, and recent craze is even more responding. It rejuvenates your mind, body and soul, making you be at a more relaxed and calm state.

Yoga is used to treat several ailments in the human body and nowadays people also have been following this form of an art for weight loss. One such asana that helps is called the Utthita Parsvakonasana.

Utthita Parsvakonasana has been derived from the Sanskrit term. 'Utthita’ means 'extended', 'Parsva’ means 'side' and 'Kona’ means 'asana or angle'. This pose helps to stretch your side, back and arm muscles.

This pose is excellent for weight loss, in fact good inch loss is observed via it. From under arms to neck, to your waist curves, to your thighs and hips, all parts of the body are nicely stretched and get back to a proper volume.

Besides this, it also imparts stamina and boosts energy. Athletes surely follow this pose to stimulate their abdominal organs.

Do have a look at the steps to be followed.

How To Perform This Asana:

1. Stand straight in a mountain pose or 'Taad’ asana, with your legs straight and hands joined, like a prayer position. Just space your feet 3-4 feet apart, or minimum and as comfortable as you are. Lift your arms in such a way that they are in alignment to the floor and your palms should be facing down. Your left foot should be pointed to the right and the right one should be at 90 degrees.

2. Your left heel should be placed firmly. Now exhale, while twisting your right knee, around the right ankle. Your right thigh should be in alignment to the ground.

3. Now, while inhaling, just lift your left arm upwards and bring it in alignment to your left ear. Make sure your palm should be facing the floor. Just stretch your body length as much as you can and move your head facing your left wrist.

4. Now get your torso’s right posture close to your right thigh while exhaling and keep your left heel on the ground. Just push your right fingertip on the floor, close to your right leg.

5. Try to be in the position for at least 60 seconds. It’s very important to keep your heels firmly on the ground to maintain a good balance.

6. Repeat the same steps for the other leg as well.

