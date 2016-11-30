This Homemade Onion Remedy Can Reduce 7 Kilos In A Month!

Are you looking for a natural way to lose weight, right at home? If yes, then this simple home remedy can help!

Gaining weight can make a person feel extremely self-conscious, not to mention, the health risks that it poses.

Lately, being fit and slim has become a trend and being overweight can make you feel out of place!

In addition, being overweight or obese can lead to serious health complications and may give rise to other disorders such as joint pain, cholesterol, blood pressure, diabetes, coronary diseases, etc.

So, it is crucial to maintain a healthy body weight, even if the process of losing weight may seem difficult at first.

Weight gain can happen due to various reasons like following an unhealthy diet, lack of exercise, hormonal imbalance, heredity, etc.

Did you know that we can start the process of weight loss right at home, in our own kitchens? Yes, because there are a few natural ingredients that can help you lose weight.

Have a look at this onion home remedy that can help you lose about 7 kilos in just a month!

Recipe To Prepare The Remedy:

Ingredients Required:

Peeled Baby Onions - 8-10

Peeled Garlic - 8-10 cloves

Black Pepper Power - 2 teaspoons

Water - 1 litre

This natural remedy for weight loss can work wonders, especially when you also follow a healthy exercise and diet regimen, along with it.

Ensure that you cut out excess sugars and fats from your diet and exercise at least for an hour every day.

This remedy for weight loss has the ability to dissolve the extra fat cells present in your body, as it is rich in certain acids and antioxidants that can combat fat accumulation.

In addition, this remedy can also increase your metabolic rate and help you lose weight must faster.

Method To Prepare And Use The Remedy:

Add a litre of water in a glass jar with a lid.

Now, add the suggested amounts of ingredients into the water jar.

Close the lid and let the ingredients soak for about 2 days.

Then, separate the ingredients from the water.

Drink 1 glass of this water, every morning, on an empty stomach, for a month.

Try this weight loss remedy at home and let us know if it worked for you.