What Is Diabetic Retinopathy? Stages, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Treatments And Prevention

Causes Of Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetes is a chronic condition in which the glucose or sugar levels in the body gets high leading to various problems, including damage to small blood vessels.

Our eyes contain many microvessels or small vessels that help transport blood to its various parts. High glucose in blood vessels increases the blood pressure in these vessels leading to its narrowing, along with damage to its inner linings. [2]

As a result, the arteries respond by forming a plaque-like layer to fill the damage to the arteries, and leads to blockage in the tiny vessels that prevents the supply of blood to the eyes. Also, when the eyes try to grow new blood vessels, they do not grow properly leading to leakage problems. This results in diabetic retinopathy.

Stages Of Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic retinopathy is classified into two main stages based on its progression:

1. Non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR)

It is the early stage of diabetic retinopathy and occurs in most diabetics. The NPDR is developed when the blood vessels supplying your retina (and eyes) get obstructed. This results in microaneurysms (minute bulges), haemorrhages and hard exudates formed all over the blocked vessels as they fail to push out the blood. The swelling and blockage of blood supply in the eyes result in blurred or poor vision. [3]

2. Proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR)

It is the advanced stage of diabetic retinopathy. Once the disease has progressed considerably and a large number of arteries are occluded, new vessels start to develop from these obstructed ones. Only, they are abnormal blood vessels and fail to supply the blood to the eyes properly, and instead leak blood and fluid into the clear jelly of the eyeball (the vitreous humour). This leads to dark floaters and then vision loss. [4]

Symptoms Of Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic retinopathy develops over time. At an early stage, the patient may be asymptomatic and show symptoms only when the disease has progressed considerably.

Some of the symptoms of diabetic retinopathy include: [1]