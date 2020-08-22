Just In
6 Ways To Make Your Diabetic Meal Healthy And Tasty
If you have been diagnosed with diabetes and wondering how to make your diabetic meal healthy and tasty, this article is for you. In this article, we will talk about the ways to make your diabetic meal healthy and tasty.
A nutritious diet is an important part of a healthy lifestyle for people with diabetes. Following a healthy meal plan that is rich in nutrients and low in calories is the best eating plan for diabetic patients as it helps manage the blood glucose levels. That doesn't mean your diabetic diet has to be boring and bland- you can spice up your diabetic meal by preparing it in different ways.
Read on to know the ways to make your diabetic meal healthy and tasty.
1. Stuffed egg/chicken whole grain chapati
Having the same usual plain chapati with some side curry can be boring at times. Instead you can make your meal tasty, nutritious and filling by stuffing the chapati with some shredded eggs or chicken. For this you need some whole grain chapattis because whole grains are a rich source of dietary fibre which can help improve blood glucose levels and help in managing diabetes [1].
How to make: Knead the whole grain flour into a dough. Heat one tsp olive oil over medium flame and sauté the shredded eggs or chicken with onions, tomatoes, turmeric and chilli powder. Use a pinch of salt. Take small balls of chapati dough and stuff small amounts of the egg/chicken mixture in it and close it from all sides. Gently roll the chapatis and cook them on both sides. Your stuffed egg/chicken whole grain chapati is ready.
2. Egg masala omelette
If you are tired of eating boiled eggs everyday, then try preparing an egg masala omelette that has the goodness of vegetables, making it a wholesome dish to eat. Eggs are an excellent source of essential vitamins and minerals and studies have shown that consuming one large egg daily may decrease diabetes risk without causing any adverse effect on lipid profiles in people with pre and type 2 diabetes [2].
How to make: Heat one tsp of olive oil in a pan and add chopped onion, garlic, tomato, chilli, spinach, mushroom and sauté them. Add turmeric, chilli and cumin powder and sprinkle some fresh coriander leaves and spring onions. Add two beaten eggs into the pan and add a pinch of salt for taste. Cook the egg well and fold the omelette.
3. Masala oats
Oats are a rich source of soluble dietary fibre which aids in maintaining blood sugar levels and improving insulin sensitivity [3]. You can make your own masala oats at home by adding vegetables of your choice and some spices, making it a wholesome meal for breakfast.
How to make: Sauté chopped onions, tomatoes, chilli, ginger and garlic in one tsp of olive oil. Add chopped veggies of your choice and sauté for few minutes and then add garam masala, chilli and turmeric powder and a pinch of salt. Add a cup of oats to it and pour two cups of water. Mix gently, cover and simmer for five minutes until the oats are cooked.
4. Stuffed paneer/chicken sandwich
Whole grain breads are rich in dietary fibre and other important nutrients which will provide your body with many health benefits, which includes improving blood sugar levels, lowering obesity and heart disease risk, to name a few [4], [5]. If you want something healthy and tasty to snack on, whole grain sandwich stuffed with paneer or chicken is perfect for you.
How to make: In a tsp of olive oil, sauté chopped onions, tomatoes, spice powders, ginger and garlic paste. Add crumbled paneer or chopped chicken chunks and stir fry. Add a pinch of salt and keep aside. Take whole grain breads and spread the mixture on it and toast it.
5. Black bean salad
Black beans are high in protein and fibre which makes it beneficial for people with diabetes because it helps maintain blood sugar levels [6].
How to make: Mix cooked black beans with chopped veggies of your choice to prepare the salad. You can drizzle a tsp of olive oil to make it tasty.
7 Amazing Health Benefits Of Psyllium Husk (Isabgol) You Should Know
6. Peanut butter on breadsticks
Peanut butter is a good choice for a diabetic snack. It will provide your body a good dose of dietary fibre, protein and other essential nutrients [7]. If you want to snack on something healthy and tasty, peanut butter on breadsticks is a perfect choice.
How to make: Dip breadsticks in peanut butter and have it as a snack.
Common FAQs
Q. What meals are best for diabetics?
A. Meals which include foods like fish, leafy greens, lean protein, eggs, whole grains and nuts are considered good for diabetics.
Q. Which salad is good for diabetes?
A. Vegetable and legume salads are considered good for diabetes.
Q. Is peanut butter good for diabetics?
A. Yes, peanut butter is good for diabetics.