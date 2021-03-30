Are Soaked Walnuts Good For People With Diabetes?

Experts often recommend soaking the nuts, like walnuts, overnight or at least for 4-8 hours and then consume first thing in the morning. This is because of the following reasons:

How Do Soaked Walnuts Help People With Diabetes?

A study has shown that one oz of walnuts, five times or more a week can help decrease the risk of type 2 diabetes. They help improve endothelial functions and are a part of the Mediterranean diet associated with around 50 per cent reduction in diabetes. [2]

Rich in omega 3

Walnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids such as alpha-linolenic acid (2.5 g). This fatty acid may help reduce fasting and post-meal glucose levels due to its anti-inflammatory properties. Also, walnuts improve insulin insensitivity in diabetics that may help utilise glucose in a better way. Some studies also say that walnuts could be given with diabetic drug metformin with no drug interaction or adverse effects. [2]

Rich in antioxidants

A study has shown that walnuts are packed with antioxidants (3.68 mmol/oz) such as ellagic acid, flavonoids, vitamin E, melatonin, tocopherol, selenium and anthocyanins. These compounds may help reduce the risk of diabetes or manage glucose levels in diabetics. [3]

Rich in fibre

Walnuts contain 6.4 g of fibre per 100 g. When soaked, they become more digestible and chewable. The high fibre content in soaked walnuts may help improve glycemic control and inflammation and thus, helps in diabetes management.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E is an essential vitamin in preventing or delaying the risk of diabetes-related complications such as heart diseases. Vitamin E, a fat-soluble and antioxidant vitamin, may help improve cell functions and blood flow. This can prevent the risk of diabetes complications such as poor vision, renal dysfunction, high cholesterol and coronary heart disease. [4]

Lower cholesterol

Soaked walnuts can help decrease total cholesterol by 0.27 mmol/L and LDL (bad) cholesterol by 0.24 mmol/L and increase HDL (good) cholesterol levels. Omega-3 and phytosterols in walnuts may also help reduce plasma triglycerides or blood cholesterol levels associated with diabetes. [5]

Low in glycemic index

Walnuts are low in glycemic index, which means, they help prevent the sudden spike of glucose after consumption. It has a glycemic index of 15. Soaked walnuts make for a great diabetes snack rich in antioxidants such as flavonoids and vital minerals such as potassium and magnesium.

