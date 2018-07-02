Here Is How Guava Leaves Help People With Diabetes!

Are you someone who loves to start your day with a chilled glass of guava juice? If yes, it could be a very healthy habit!

Firstly, consuming fresh fruit juices in the morning can boost your health, as fruit juices (without sugar) contain a lot of antioxidants and fibre.

Next, guava juice is especially healthy because guava is a fruit which comes with a number of health benefits. In fact, most of the natural ingredients found in our kitchens and that which grow in our gardens come with powerful nutrients and have a number of health benefits.

A number of diseases and ailments, especially lifestyle-related ailments can be treated using just natural ingredients, along with positive changes in lifestyle. Research studies have found that not just the fruit and vegetables, but even other parts of a plant, such as leaves and roots can also be used in the preparation of natural medication used to treat a number of diseases.

A recent research study has found that guava leaves have the capability to treat people with diabetes and help them manage the symptoms. Learn how guava leaves can help people with diabetes, here.

What Is Diabetes?

As we know, there are a number of diseases that affect people in their lifetime. While some of them could be caused by no particular factor, there are a few others that are caused due to factors like heredity, hormonal imbalances, nutritional deficiencies, injuries, unhealthy lifestyle, organ malfunctions, etc.

Diabetes is one such condition which could be a mixture of many factors such as heredity, unhealthy lifestyle and also by birth. Diabetes can be defined as a metabolic disease in which the blood sugar in the body becomes very high, due to the imbalance of the insulin hormone.

There are many types of diabetes, based on the symptoms and also the group of people it affects.

Type 1 diabetes is when the pancreas produces very little insulin or no insulin at all.

Type 2 diabetes is when the body is unable to process sugar, causing the blood sugar levels to increase.

Gestational diabetes is a type of diabetes which temporarily affects some pregnant women, while juvenile diabetes affects children.

The symptoms of diabetes include excessive thirst, chronic fatigue, frequent urge to urinate, appetite loss and weight loss, blurred vision, slow wound healing capacity, loss of libido, etc.

Diabetes has no known cure and only its symptoms can be treated and kept under control with the help of medications, natural remedies, and healthy lifestyle changes.

Health Benefits Of Guava Leaves

The guava plant is very commonly seen in most tropical countries like India and the fruit is savoured by many. Earlier, we read that the guava fruit comes with a number of health benefits and so do the leaves of this fruit.

It is said that consuming the leaves of this fruit can have health benefits, such as treating diarrhea, aiding weight loss to treat obesity, reducing gum inflammation, reducing high cholesterol, preventing certain types of cancers such as stomach cancer and prostate cancer, etc. Now, it has been found by science that guava leaves can also treat diabetes; find out how here.

How Guava Leaves Can Treat Diabetes

A research study published in the journal Nutrition & Metabolism suggests that guava leaves can treat diabetes by reducing the blood sugar levels. The study further explains that guava leaves can reduce the action of an enzyme known as alpha-glucosidase, which is responsible for converting food into glucose in the blood, thus reducing blood sugar levels.

Consuming guava leaves or guava leaf extracts along with every meal is known to help reduce the blood sugar levels which can be increased after the consumption of food. This guava leaf remedy to treat diabetes is completely natural and said to come with zero side effects. However, it is important to talk to your doctor before starting this remedy.

Along with this remedy, the diabetes medications must also be continued, unless your doctor asks you to stop them and a healthy diet and exercise routine must also be followed.

Method Of Preparation

Collect 4-5 fresh guava leaves. Wash them well and add them to a pan of boiling water. Let it boil for 5 minutes. Now, collect the water in a cup and separate the leaves. Consume this water, after every meal.

You can also chew on the leaves, as they are, after collecting and cleaning them.

Note that pregnant women who are diabetic must not consume this remedy without consulting a doctor.