Secret Home Remedy To Treat Diabetes That Doctors Never Tell You!

It is a fact that by now, most of us would have heard of the serious metabolic disorder - diabetes, because it is so very common, right?
Well, it is estimated that more than 50% of the world's population suffers from diabetes, especially after hitting the middle age.
Diabetes is a condition which affects people, regardless of gender and is more commonly seen in people over the age of 50.
However, a condition known as juvenile diabetes can affect children. Also, pregnant women often become the victims of a type of diabetes known as gestational diabetes.
Diabetes can be described as a condition in which, the blood glucose level, or the blood sugar level, becomes extremely high, giving rise to a number of undesirable symptoms.
When there is an abnormality in the insulin hormones in the body, the blood glucose levels become extremely high, causing diabetes, which is a metabolic disorder with no cure.
Although diabetes has no cure, its symptoms can be treated and here is an exceptional home remedy for diabetes.
Fact #1
This natural remedy to treat the symptoms of diabetes can work well, when you take it on a regular basis, without missing even a day in between.
Along with the remedy, you must also follow a diabetes diet, suggested by your doctor and exercise moderately on a daily basis, to keep the symptoms under check.
Fact #2
Broccoli is an extremely good source of vitamin B and dietary fibre, both of which are required to regulate the insulin levels in your body, thus treating the symptoms of diabetes.
Bottle gourd juice isrichin vitamin C and antioxidants that keep your immune system healthy, thus fighting the infection caused by diabetes in your body.
Method To Prepare And Use The Remedy :
Step 1:
• Add the suggested amounts of ingredients in a cup.
• Stir well to form a mixture.
• Your drink is now ready for consumption.