ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

Secret Home Remedy To Treat Diabetes That Doctors Never Tell You!

By

It is a fact that by now, most of us would have heard of the serious metabolic disorder - diabetes, because it is so very common, right?

Well, it is estimated that more than 50% of the world's population suffers from diabetes, especially after hitting the middle age.

Diabetes is a condition which affects people, regardless of gender and is more commonly seen in people over the age of 50.

However, a condition known as juvenile diabetes can affect children. Also, pregnant women often become the victims of a type of diabetes known as gestational diabetes.

Also Read :9 Best Herbs And Spices That Fight Diabetes Naturally

Diabetes can be described as a condition in which, the blood glucose level, or the blood sugar level, becomes extremely high, giving rise to a number of undesirable symptoms.

When there is an abnormality in the insulin hormones in the body, the blood glucose levels become extremely high, causing diabetes, which is a metabolic disorder with no cure.

Although diabetes has no cure, its symptoms can be treated and here is an exceptional home remedy for diabetes.

Array

Recipe To Prepare The Remedy :

Ingredients Required :

• Raw Broccoli Juice - ½ cup

Array

Ingredients Required :

• Raw Bottle Gourd Juice - ½ cup

Array

Fact #1

This natural remedy to treat the symptoms of diabetes can work well, when you take it on a regular basis, without missing even a day in between.

Along with the remedy, you must also follow a diabetes diet, suggested by your doctor and exercise moderately on a daily basis, to keep the symptoms under check.

Array

Fact #2

Broccoli is an extremely good source of vitamin B and dietary fibre, both of which are required to regulate the insulin levels in your body, thus treating the symptoms of diabetes.

Bottle gourd juice isrichin vitamin C and antioxidants that keep your immune system healthy, thus fighting the infection caused by diabetes in your body.

Array

Method To Prepare And Use The Remedy :

Step 1:

• Add the suggested amounts of ingredients in a cup.
• Stir well to form a mixture.
• Your drink is now ready for consumption.

Array

Step 2 :

• Consume every morning before breakfast, for at least 3 months.
• Do not add any sugar or honey to the mixture.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: diabetes vegetables diy
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue