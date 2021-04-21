Just In
COVID-19 Resources: Know About Availability Of Oxygen, Plasma, Remdesivir, Beds And Many Others
In the last few days, the COVID-19 positive cases in India have surged drastically, making the country the second worst affected country by the coronavirus, after the United States.
Though the administration of vaccines has controlled the pandemic to a certain extent earlier, the lack of COVID-appropriate behaviour later due to events such as elections, religious festivals, grand weddings and other public activities have made the situation out of control.
To cope with the increasing demand for COVID-19 resources, being informed about the availability of these vital resources such as hospital beds, oxygen cylinder, blood plasma, remdesivir, fabiflu, ambulance and tocilizumab is very important..
In this article, you will find information about COVID-19 resources available state-wise. The information was collected from various sources such as social media platforms. Though, we couldn't check the authenticity of every information available in the article, we have made an additional effort to prevent the spread of fake news.
Take a step ahead and help your loved ones and needy people around you from COVID-19. For more information, you can visit https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ or can call the Central helpline number +91-11-23978046.
COVID-19 Resources
|Delhi
|Hospitals
|
1. Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital- 01127913220
2. ESI Okhla - C.C Khakha - 9810511081 (No ICUs)
3. Hindu Rao Hospital - 1800-200-8701, (No ICUs)
4. The Sardar Patel COVID Hospital at Delhi is operational now (DRDO one, R&R road)..
5. Ambedkar Hospital, Rohini. Contact: 9310586617
6. Geetanjali FC-29 5 near Malviya Nagar metro station Delhi.110017, South Delhi.
7. Gangaram Delhi, 011 42255555
8. COVID Hospital at Commonwealth Games Village is now operational
9. ESIC okhla, 01126371214
Helpline numbers: 7835964323, 7835964336, 7835964348, 7835964349, 7835964354, 7835964363, 7835964370, 8745804941
|Hotel turned hospitals
|1. https://twitter.com/Keshu__10/status/1384031766772518914?s=08
|Remdesivir and remdesivir injections
|
1. https://twitter.com/ShivangiS97/status/1382913543087869952?s=19
2. AARK Pharmaceuticals, S-14, First Floor, Uphar Cinema Complex Market, Green Park Ext, New Delhi - 110016, Mail at: Sanjivanuniversal@gmail.com, Contacts- 011-40167190, 011-40566902, 011-41017774, 8800300119, 9310155904, 9310155905
3. Remdesivir in Delhi, +91 99584 09290 connect on whatsapp messages, don't call. Verified at 4 pm 19th April.
4. Remdesivir Injection: 7387418909:Lakshya Pharma
5. Favipiravir available at stayhapi pharmacy, 18002707755
6. 9818994334: Kamal, Fabiflu dwarka
7. Remdesivir injection available not on urgent basis - takes 1-2 days.
Contact- 7829980066,
https://twitter.com/Gopiikaa/status/1383969469026869250,
https://twitter.com/Akkiestial/status/1384149052640546826?s=19
8. 01147741111, DELHI PLASMA and remdesivir
|Plasma resources (Donate + request)
|
1. https://twitter.com/imasmit/status/1381614510943862786/
2. https://www.facebook.com/kamlaarorablessings/
3. https://twitter.com/parth_bharatiya/status/1284153091139362818/
4. https://www.instagram.com/plasmadonors.delhi/
5. If you are looking for B+ve Covid recovered plasma contact- 6376138595
6. Whatsapp helpline number- +91 8448884344
7. NGO contact here-
https://twitter.com/shaant_pahadan/status/1382967723131506688/
(refer only to the second tweet in the thread containing ngo no.)
|Blood Bank
|
1. http://rotarybloodbank.org/?page_id=247
Contact: 56-57, Tughlakabad Institutional Area New Delhi -110062
Tel : +91 - 11 - 29054066 - 69 (24 Hours)
E-mail Id : connect@rotarybloodbank.org
3. https://twitter.com/devilsxblessing/status/1384073819967553541?s=19
|Availability of beds
|
1. Acharyashree Bikshu Hospital, West Delhi - 011 25423514
2. Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital: Contact:01127913220
3. Apollo Hospital Sarita Vihar has made Hotel Crown Plaza, Okhla as additional facility, at nominal charge of 10K per day. Please call and book. Call Apollo no. for Admissions
4. Nodal Officer, Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, 8929700878
5. Orchid Hospital Delhi( negative certificate required)- 01145654566
6. SVP Covid hospital in Delhi. Contact details:-
1. Col. Saini - 9968656990
2. Dr chug- 9868100678
3. Dr. Rashmi agarwal- 9818047498
4. Kuntal 9968503421
7. Helpline nos. 7835964323, 7835964336, 7835964348, 7835694349, 7835964354, 7835964363, 7835964370, 8745804941
8. https://twitter.com/KapilChopra72/status/1384056748898541571?s=08
9. Ambedkar' Hospital in Dakshinpuri- Contact- 0112681461
10. https://coronabeds.jantasamvad.org/beds.html
11. GTB hospital 9625900725 / 011-22586262
https://twitter.com/yogitabhayana/status/1383428228883238915?s=19
12. https://twitter.com/srinivasiyc/status/1382933452014510080
13. Near Delhi Airport: https://twitter.com/shreyadhoundial/status/1383452654379016204?s=20
14. Dilshad Garden: 9625900725, https://twitter.com/devilsxblessing/status/1383775931219644421?s=19
15. Dr BSA Hospital North west Delhi, sector 6, Rohini. 110085, Near Rohini West Metro station. Phone Numbers: 27058105,27058106,27058107,27933256,27933257,27933258
Note- Please call hospitals before visiting.
16. https://twitter.com/GrlWidNoUsrname/status/1384076115145199628?s=19
17. ICU Set Up at home in Delhi, 9650832877. Rajiv Mathur.
18. Isolation stay at 8383027664.
Only admitting children:
19. Geetanjali FC-29 5 near mailviya Nagar metro station delhi.110017. South Delhi, 9100065913, 8448284610
|Availability of oxygen cylinder and refill
|
1. Shaheen Bagh - 9810114388 ( Nishad saifi)
2. Vinay Air Products - B type cylinder useful for covid patients:
3. Takhat Thakor, Shalin Square - 7940073135
4. Contact number: 8810311034
5. Prerna Deep Gases - 9560330232 (Janakpuri)
6. Contact number - 9013202550
7. Contact number :- 7982442098 (Dheeraj)
8. https://t.co/7Yl56yCeBz: Rama Gas Industries
9. https://www.instagram.com/p/CN1okEhJkgo/?igshid=1gy9ewyge9x0b
10. https://twitter.com/Hemkunt_Fdn/status/1383515331512078346 (contact no. 870001364)
11. https://twitter.com/devilsxblessing/status/1383331344265007108?s=19
12. https://twitter.com/AshwiniDodani/status/1383125994760925184
13. https://twitter.com/Sairee/status/1383351357625671685
14. https://twitter.com/utsavbains/status/1383454869231570947?s=19 (contact person)
15. Nitish: 09911006015
16. Rishipal: 09350714001
17. Oxygen cylinders available, contact - 9311188123
18. Avinash Dubay, oxy cylinder of 10.2 litres available- 9818228630
19. Kuber Surgicals, Contact 9911929694
https://twitter.com/dimagikida/status/1384006325235982343?s=08
20. Mithilesh. Contact no- 8860411515
21. Ankit Arora- 9999143777
22. Oxygen Concentrator Available- 9953736646
23. Contact Shahid Malik: 9810915637
24. Monu oxygen supplier : +91-9873191894
25. Arvind Jain- 09315686858
26. Anil- 9810520580
27. Sachdev Oxygen- 09811015284
28. Shobhit Oxygen Cylinder- 09717004143
|Meals
|
1. 8384030811
2. https://www.instagram.com/p/CN1QHlkA0xJ/?igshid=7hsxe3jjqzxe
3. +91 8384030811 (Just My Roots)
4. +91 9811277877 (Tiffinwala)
5. +91 9247756006 (Anand)
6. +91 9910523717 (Riuchi)
7. +91 9205992345 (Ahuja Residencies)
8. +91 9810010438 (Feed the Souls)
9. HOME BYTES: ALL OVER DELHI 9711150463
10. MOTHER HOUSE WORLD ALL OVER SOUTH DELHI 8920625454
11. RESHMAS KITCHEN 98102290222 VASANT KUNJ
12. DELHI TIFFINS DELIVERY ONLY IN JANAKPURI. 9718029639
13. KRISHNA TIFFIN SERVICE: 9990569633,9873000393
14. Kamaljeet Singh Tel.: 98104 58567
15. BATMAN TIFFIN SERVICES 9582754430
16. Ms. Kanchan Singh .: 98116 63440
17. MUMMYS KITCHEN. 9810462091,011-40167190
18. Upkar Singh :. 9911111313
19. MARWADI KHANA : ALL OVER DELHI BASED IN GURGAON
20. Abhishek .: 9811043229, 9958983606
21. TUMMYFUL TIFFIN : 9711150463 ALI ALL OVER DELHI
22. Arvind Jain, 9315686858
23. Sukhvinder Singh.:. 8743014143
24. TASTY TIFFIN: ALL OVER WEST DELHI. 9311851321
25. Vinum Gupta- 9910274260 Gurgaon
26. At home facilities for senior citizens (NCR)
|RT PCR tests
|
1. Home collection
https://twitter.com/bhanusoi/status/1383784909223776266?s=19
https://twitter.com/PoddarVaishali/status/1383723262815866888?s=08
2. South Delhi & near by areas- https://twitter.com/srinivasiyc/status/1383781603365691400
3. PCR Test available
Caring Dx- 803, Arjun Nagar bear defense colony), New Delhi, 01141183838
4. Mr. Malik- Thyrocare- 09268685268
5. Gunjan- Arogya- 07011377452
6. https://twitter.com/home_healers/status/1372080516409663488
BiPAP on rent, in Delhi NCR
|Delhi government COVID-19 dashboard
|
1. For availability of Hospital Beds https://t.co/k1kogBKpm3
2. For Plasma Request https://delhifightscorona.in/requestplasma/
3. Health Services closer to you on Map https://goo.gl/maps/P1zr4uZ8mxDLmFFq5
4. For beds- https://twitter.com/AamAadmiParty/status/1384167662922600450?s=19
5. https://www.instagram.com/p/CNwkhJknLGr/?igshid=1828o35kv91vj
IMPORTANT NOTES:
We understand the situation is tough, and we are all trying our best to cope well with the current situation. The available resources may get exhausted in a short time, so a lot of helpline numbers here might not be temporarily available. Our team is working 24x7 to scroll through social media and organise all the relevant & latest resources.
All of the information curated here is already publicly available and we do not own any of them. We are just organising all social media posts in one place so people can easily access the resources. It's not 100% verified by our team.
If there's any update on these resources or if you have any suggestions, you can drop us a DM on @TIICovidResources. For official updates by the government, please keep yourself updated with MyGov/Covid19
Also, in case your number has been wrongly added here, please DM us on @TIICovidResources and we'll remove it immediately. Thank you.