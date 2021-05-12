All You Need To Know About Sputnik V, A New COVID-19 Vaccine Approved In India

The Start Of Sputnik V

Sputnik V was developed by Moscow-based Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. They took charge of manufacturing the vaccine due to their expertise in studying the vaccines for MERS and Ebola, the other two pandemics of the past.

The clinical trials for Sputnik V were conducted on animals such as rhesus macaque monkeys, rabbits, rats, guinea pigs and mice. However, the efficacy of Sputnik V on marmoset monkeys and Gamaleya's own immune-suppressed Syrian golden hamsters was noted to provide 100 per cent protection against a high degree of coronavirus infection, as said by Denis Logunov, the lead author of the study "The arrival of Sputnik V'' published in The Lancet. [1]

The study was, however, criticized by Sheena Cruickshank, an immunologist at the University of Manchester (UK) saying that the study is non-randomised and open-labelled.

A vaccinologist Peter Hotez from Baylor College of Medicine, Texas, USA pointed out that Sputnik V freeze-dried formulation is much similar to the smallpox vaccine developed in the 1970s, thus allowing Sputnik V to easily get transported to varying locations.

It was also noticed that the tolerability of Sputnik V is similar to other adenovirus vectored vaccines. Overall, the vaccine's antibodies neutralising effect is similar to other vaccines which are developed for adenovirus, a virus type that mainly causes respiratory problems such as pneumonia and common cold in humans.

As COVID-19 is also known for primarily causing respiratory problems, chances are that Sputnik V could be effective against the virus.

However, the variables and insignificant levels of neutralising antibodies in the first trial was still concerning, leading to the beginning of its phase 3 trial.

How Is Sputnik V Made?

Another Lancet study has shown that phase 3 trial results of Sputnik V caused consistent strong protective effects against coronavirus in people of all age groups. [2]

Sputnik V, also known as Gam-COVID-Vac is developed using a heterologous recombinant adenovirus approach, meaning using two types of adenovirus; adenovirus 26 (Ad26) and adenovirus 5 (Ad5) as vectors for the expression of the COVID-19 spike protein. To note, that adenovirus is a commonly found virus that can infect anyone.

The two varying serotypes in the vaccine are given in two doses 21 days apart, with the possibility that the vaccine can overcome any pre-existing adenovirus immunity in affected people.

It is to be noted that Sputnik V is the only COVID-19 vaccine developed to date which is based on using two different viral serotypes, unlike Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield and Serum's Covaxin that uses the same material for both doses.