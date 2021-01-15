Covaxin And Covishield: What To Know About These Two Approved Vaccines In India

What To Know About Covaxin?

1. Covaxin is developed by India-based biotechnology company Bharat Biotech Limited in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research (National Institute of Virology, Pune). It is also India's first indigenously developed vaccine against COVID-19.

2. The vaccine has been developed after successful clinical trials in animal models such as guinea pigs, mice and rabbit with good immune response.

3. Covaxin is composed of inactivated whole-virion of COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2. [1] In an inactive state, the virus is not able to infect or replicate in the body but will help the immune system recognise them to create antibodies accordingly.

4. According to researchers, Covaxin is formulated with a new adjuvant containing imidaquizoquinoline class TLR7/8 agonist adsorbed to Algel. [2]

5. This adjuvant is a way to develop a safe and effective vaccine that not only helps with providing immunity against SARS-CoV-2 but also with a wide range of immune response.

6. During the trial period, the vaccine has shown high antigen binding and neutralizing antibodies abilities that not only bind to the virus but also block the infection.

7. This vaccine is an intramuscular injection (given deep into the muscles) containing around 0.5 mL of three formulations of the inactivated COVID-19 virus: BBV152A, BBV152B and BBV152C.

8. The vaccine will be given in two doses and there will be a gap of 28 days between the doses

9. Temperature for storage and transportation of Covaxin is 2-8° degrees Celsius.

10. According to the Health Ministry statement so far on vaccine procurement in India, the centre has procured around 55 lakhs doses of Covaxin from its manufacturer (Bharat Biotech).

11. Out of 55 lakhs, 38.5 lakhs doses will be distributed at a cost of Rs. 295/dose (excluding taxes), while the remaining 16.5 lakhs doses will be given free of cost. So the total cost of 55 lakhs doses will be Rs 206/dose.

12. According to the fact sheet shared by the Indian Government, the vaccine is not recommended for pregnant women, children under 18 years of age (except for some with underlying conditions) and for lactating mother.

14 Kitchen Spices To Prevent And Manage Diabetes