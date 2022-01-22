Just In
COVID Precaution Jab: Govt Says 63% Healthcare Workers, 58% Frontline Workers, 39% Above 60 Immunised
About 63 per cent eligible healthcare workers, 58 per cent frontline workers and 39 per cent of people above 60 years of age with comorbidities have received their precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the health ministry said on Thursday.
Responding to a question, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said about 22.66 lakh out of 35 lakh healthcare workers have received their precaution dose, accounting for 63 per cent of such people.
He said there are 33 lakh frontline workers who were due for precaution dose and 191400 have got precaution dose which is 58 per cent.
"Those above 60 years and with comorbidities, the eligible number is 47,81,000 out of them 18,66,000 have taken precaution dose which comes to 39 per cent," Bhushan said.
"So given the fact it has been only 10 days since we rolled out precaution dose the coverage yet is not bad though we are constantly engaging with the states to ensure that the uptake increases. It is essential that all of must motivate people to get doses for which they are eligible," he said.
NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul said there are still about 1 crore people (in the over 60 age group) who are yet to get their first dose.
"And 25 per cent are yet to get a second dose. This is unfinished work. 52 per cent children have been covered in the 15-17 years age group, more healthcare and frontline workers should also come forward. Availability is not at all an issue here," he said.
Paul said there are still 6.5 crore people whose second dose is overdue.
"Why should it be overdue, everyone should take their second dose. All those who are not fully protected will not be a danger to itself but others too. We have to accept masks and protect our seniors and the prevention tool here is vaccination and we need to take it in this paradigm," he said.
