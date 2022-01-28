COVID-19: Omicron Detected In 79% Samples Sequenced In January In Delhi, Delta Found In 13% Samples Health oi-PTI

The Omicron variant of coronavirus has been found in 79 per cent of the samples from Delhi sequenced between January 1 and January 23, according to government data.

The Delta variant, which drove the ferocious second wave of COVID-19 infections in April and May last year, was found in 13.70 per cent of the 2,503 samples sequenced during the period.

The data showed that of the 863 samples sequenced between December 25 and December 31, around 50 per cent (433) carried Omicron, while 34 per cent (293) had the Delta variant.

Across India, Omicron accounted for 75 per cent of the total samples sequenced in January, according to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Delhi had reported the first case of Omicron on December 5 -- a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who had arrived from Tanzania.

According to experts, mild symptoms, faster recovery and fewer fatalities typified the Omicron-driven third wave of the pandemic in the country and fewer patients needed medical care in hospitals.

Also, unlike the Delta-driven second wave, Covid has not been the primary reason for most of the deaths this time.