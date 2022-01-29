Just In
- 1 hr ago Parental Vaccination Against Covid-19 Protects Children As Well: Study
- 8 hrs ago ORFEAS2021 Dedicated To Slain LGBTQ Activist Zackie Oh AKA Zak Kostopoulos
- 11 hrs ago Opinion: Did COVID-19 In India Take Away Safety Net Of Poor School-Going Children?
- 14 hrs ago Renaissance Italian Painter Sandro Botticelli's Work Sells For $45 Million At Sotheby's Auction In New York
Don't Miss
- News North Korea confirms missile launch
- Technology Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022: Best Discount Deals On Mid-Range Smartphones
- Movies Bigg Boss 15 Jan 28 Highlights: Karan, Tejasswi & Other Finalists Get Emotional After Watching Their AVs
- Finance Union Budget 2022 Stock Buy: Cement Stock That Could Benefit From Infra Spends
- Sports ISL 2021-22: Daniel Chima Chukwu on target as Jamshedpur down FC Goa
- Education Assam TET Re-Evaluation Result 2021 Declared, Download Lower Primary, Upper Primary TET Result Here
- Automobiles Largest EV Charging Station In India Opens In Gurugram: Charge Up To 100 EVs Simultaneously
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In Puducherry In Winter Of 2022
95% Of India's Adult Population Given First Dose Of Covid Vaccine, 74% Fully Inoculated: Health Ministry
Ninety five per cent of India's eligible adult population has been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine while 74 per cent are fully inoculated, the Union health ministry said on Thursday as the total vaccine doses administered has crossed 164.35 crore.
Till 7 pm on Thursday, 49,69,805 vaccine doses have been administered.
As many as 1,03,04,847 precaution doses have been administered to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities.
Also 4,42,81,254 adolescents in the 15-18 years age group have been given the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.
The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the nation for the remarkable achievement.
In a tweet, he said that India has achieved the record of administering the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to more than 95 per cent of its eligible population. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hard work of health workers and public participation, the country is continuously moving forward in this campaign, he said.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase.
India began administering precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers including personnel deployed for election duty and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10 amid the country witnessing a spike in coronavirus infections fuelled by Omicron variant of the virus.
- basicsParental Vaccination Against Covid-19 Protects Children As Well: Study
- kidsOpinion: Did COVID-19 In India Take Away Safety Net Of Poor School-Going Children?
- disorders cureNeoCov: Wuhan Scientists Warn of New Coronavirus Strain With High Death, Infection Rate
- healthCOVID-19: Omicron Detected In 79% Samples Sequenced In January In Delhi, Delta Found In 13% Samples
- pulseBeijing Olympics 2022: 5 Points To Understand COVID Tests And Protocol At The Winter Olympics In China
- wellnessOmicron: Everything You Need To Know About The COVID Variant's Symptoms, Isolation And Recovery
- healthAnti-COVID Drugs Potent Against Omicron, Antibody Therapies Less Effective: Says Study
- healthUK Scientists Develop Lab-In-A-Backpack For Cheaper, Accurate COVID Testing
- art cultureSpotify Removes Neil Young's Music After He Calls Out Music Streaming App For Alleged COVID Misinformation
- healthEach Dose Of Covishield, Covaxin Likely To Be Capped At Rs 275 After Getting Regular Market Approval
- healthImmune Response Induced By Omicron Effectively Neutralises Delta Variant: ICMR Study
- wellnessStealth Omicron: What Is The Omicron BA.2 Sub Variant? Detection, Symptoms And Other Details