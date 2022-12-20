Year Ender 2022: The Hottest And Popular Saree Trends Of 2022 Women Amritha K

The six-yard wonder saree can be traced back to the Indus Valley Civilisation, which originated in north west India between 2800 and 1800 BC. Historically, cotton was first cultivated on the Indian subcontinent around the fifth millennium BC, and today, there are over 40 different varieties of saris influenced by region, religion, and culture.

Sarees are typically 3.5 to 9 yards in length and can be worn in a variety of styles, enhancing their versatility and elegance. Sarees are suitable for almost every occasion and there is no discrimination against anyone wearing them.

In 2022, saree was in vogue among all generations and genders - from gen Z spotting organzas to men gracefully wearing Kanjeevarams.

Sarees in Bollywood are a classic fashion trend that will never be out of style.

Let's take a look at 6 of this year's most stylish saree trends, ranging from georgette to satin to organza to floral to silk on Year Ender 2022.

1. Tissue Saree Tissue silk saree was all the rage this year and it is one of the most delicate and feminine saree form. The tissue silk is woven with incredibly fine silk threads that give them the feel and texture of tissue paper. When it comes to silk sarees, this is one of the most well-known saree. Tissue silk is popular for their sheen and excellent finish. 2. Organza Saree Ah, a classic and my Amma's favourite! Among Indian women who seek to create a classy and elegant appearance, organza silk saree is a popular saree material. Designed to be light weight, plain weave, sheer fabric made of silk, this saree makes perfect wear for numerous occasions. From traditional drape to party look - this saree is perfect for a variety of occasions. 3. Pastel Silk Saree Known for its combination of tradition and modernity, pastel silk sarees have had an overwhelming impact on the wedding industry. Pastel colours are versatile and perfectly suited to contemporary styling. In my wedding, the bridal team wore pastel silk sarees, and were they stunning!! 4. Pleated Saree Sarees which have been pre-draped or pre-stitched are a contemporary version of the traditional Indian sari. They feature pleats that make them easier to wear and more convenient to move around in. 5. Ombre Saree It can be defined as a weaving technique in which different colored threads are woven into the warp and woven fabric, creating unique shades. Where one color ends, another begins, making it a fashionable and mysterious design! 6. Sequins Saree The sequin saree has been a popular trend for some time now. The Bollywood girls can often be seen in sequin sarees at cocktail parties and casual gatherings.