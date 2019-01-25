Viktor&Rolf's SS 19 Collection Is About Strong Messages And Deconstructed Silhouettes

Sometimes we need escapism from reality but then facing reality is important to achieve that escapism. Somewhere, the thought got reflected in Viktor&Rolf's SS 2019 collection at Paris Fashion Week. Titled, 'Fashion Statements', this collection was about making voice in the world dominated by noise. It was like the trapped frustrated thoughts of the social media-generation finally getting unleashed. The language was straight-forward and haute couture.

Statements such as 'No', 'I Am My Own Muse', 'I Want A Better World', and 'Sorry I'M Late I Didn't Want To Come' were seen on abstract outfits. While the messages were strong but the ensembles were delicate yet dramatic. They were dipped in pastel to bright shades and only a few attires were splashed in dark hues. However, the bigger point was that strength and courage can be observed and felt in various forms. Actually deconstructed silhouettes mattered because it encapsulated the feeling of the present world, which challenges the generally rooted or conditioned ideas and sensibilities.

Viktor&Rolf's collection was also successful in reiterating that fact that how much we are influenced and affected by pop culture and the internet. Their collection was unapologetic and candid. These ruffled outfits definitely symbolised groundbreaking design strategy. So, what do you think about the collection? Let us know that in the comment section.