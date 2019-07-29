Just In
- 43 min ago International Tiger Day 2019: Measures Adopted By The Govt. Of India To Save Tigers
- 1 hr ago Heat Protectant: How Does It Work And How To Use It
- 1 hr ago India Couture Week 2019: Gaurav Gupta's Collection Makes Us Think About The Indian Couture Market
- 2 hrs ago Emotional Intelligence Of Men Is The Secret To A Long-Lasting Relationship
Don't Miss
- Movies Dhinchak Pooja & Her New Song 'Naach Ke Paagal' Are Trending; Tweeples' Reaction Is Hilarious!
- News Where did Rasagulla originate? GI tag for Odisha variety settles the debate for now
- Finance BYJU’s App Founder Is India’s Newest Billionaire
- Sports Should Leave This Terrorist Country: Mohammad Amir likes controversial tweet to spark outrage, clarifies later
- Technology Airtel Reduces Incoming Validity To 7 Days After Prepaid Plan Expires
- Automobiles Bajaj Increases Prices Of Pulsar 150 & Dominar 400 — Up To Rs 6000 Hike In Prices
- Education UPPSC Calendar 2019 Released: Check Exam Dates For PSC Mains & Prelims
- Travel 10 Most Visited Monuments In India That You Should Not Miss Out
India Couture Week 2019: Sulakshana Monga's Couture Show Was Very Refreshing
Between florals, glimmers, and sculpturals, designer Sulakshana Monga made her voice heard at the FDCI India Couture Week 2019, which was presented by Hindustan Times. Influenced by Indian culture, particularly Varanasi's traditions, Sulakshana showed her collection, The Cultural Cascade. In terms of inspiration, the Indian subcontinent has a lot to offer but what we loved about her collection was the narration of her inspiration. Sulakshana Monga incorporated the architectural splendour and tones of India in her collection but there was a newness and old-world charm to her ensembles.
What we loved about her collection was that she was able to strike a balance between modern and old India. Her show vividly showed us the difference between India that is inspired by western sensibility but also the India that is firmly rooted in traditional values. So, there were a range of ensembles, right from gharara pants-inspired to quintessential bridal lehengas. Sulakshana fascinated us by using materials such as frills, feathers, rafia, and sequins in her diverse outfits. Also, we liked that she made a strong case for pockets in lehengas. One of our favourite numbers was the lehenga, which we believed showed an Indian city, probably Varanasi.
Apart from womenswear, we were also stunned to see menswear. She mostly played with golden tone but presented a variety of wedding options for discerning men. Malaika Arora was the showstopper and she dazzled us with her green lehenga. We can safely say that Sulakshana Monga surprised us and this was one of the best shows of India Couture Week 2019. What do you think about that? Here are a few glimpses from her show.