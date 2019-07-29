India Couture Week 2019: Sulakshana Monga's Couture Show Was Very Refreshing Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Between florals, glimmers, and sculpturals, designer Sulakshana Monga made her voice heard at the FDCI India Couture Week 2019, which was presented by Hindustan Times. Influenced by Indian culture, particularly Varanasi's traditions, Sulakshana showed her collection, The Cultural Cascade. In terms of inspiration, the Indian subcontinent has a lot to offer but what we loved about her collection was the narration of her inspiration. Sulakshana Monga incorporated the architectural splendour and tones of India in her collection but there was a newness and old-world charm to her ensembles.

What we loved about her collection was that she was able to strike a balance between modern and old India. Her show vividly showed us the difference between India that is inspired by western sensibility but also the India that is firmly rooted in traditional values. So, there were a range of ensembles, right from gharara pants-inspired to quintessential bridal lehengas. Sulakshana fascinated us by using materials such as frills, feathers, rafia, and sequins in her diverse outfits. Also, we liked that she made a strong case for pockets in lehengas. One of our favourite numbers was the lehenga, which we believed showed an Indian city, probably Varanasi.

Apart from womenswear, we were also stunned to see menswear. She mostly played with golden tone but presented a variety of wedding options for discerning men. Malaika Arora was the showstopper and she dazzled us with her green lehenga. We can safely say that Sulakshana Monga surprised us and this was one of the best shows of India Couture Week 2019. What do you think about that? Here are a few glimpses from her show.