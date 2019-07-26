India Couture Week 2019: Malaika Arora Is A Sight To Behold In Her Gorgeous Green Lehenga Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Malaika Arora looked a class apart as she sashayed down the ramp for designer, Sulakshana Monga at the FDCI India Couture Week 2019, presented by Hindustan Times. Beyond the traditional reds, her green lehenga was a refreshing piece and came from designer's latest collection, 'The Cultural Cascade'. The designer's inspiration behind the collection was Indian heritage and culture, and the 2019 collection was particularly a reflection of the ghats of Varanasi. Malaika's lehenga had a modern appeal but it was absolutely rooted in traditions.

The supermodel's lehenga was splashed in the shades of green and consisted of a sleeveless blouse and voluminous skirt. Her silk brocade lehenga was highlighted by silver zari hand work and embroidery. It was a beautifully embellished number and the motifs were nature-inspired. The swans and floral accents were intricately done on Malaika's gorgeous lehenga. The sweeping floor-length net dupatta was enhanced by feathers and frills and that completed her bridal ensemble.

Malaika Arora's look was minimal with a diamond and emerald neckpiece and the complementing delicate earrings added a contemporary touch to her ethnic look. The makeup was nude-toned with a muted pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and a light eye makeup. The dreamy bun rounded out her showstopper look. Malaika Arora was a vision to behold. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.