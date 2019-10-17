Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, And Other Divas Inspire Us With Their Black Dresses Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

A classic black dress is the ultimate party number. We love black-hued dresses as they are timeless and can make you look a class apart in an instant. Well, these gorgeous Hollywood divas certainly proved so with their black dresses. So, Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, and Gwyneth Paltrow stunned us with their black outfits, which they wore for Elle's Women in Hollywood event. Let's decode their amazing black dresses.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson wore a Tom Ford attire that stole the limelight. She looked gorgeous in her halter black dress that consisted of a sleeveless bodice and matte grey asymmetrical skirt with an overlapping detail. She paired her stunning dress with pointed black heels, which went well with her attire. The accessories were minimal with delicate earrings and bracelet. The main highlight of her makeup was the smoky red eyeliner and the subtly glossy pink lip shade balanced her look. The side-swept blonde hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Natalie Portman

The Black Swan actress Natalie Portman looked flawless in her Dior dress at Elle x Women In Hollywood event. She wore a strapless dress that was ballroom style with a flared yet structured silhouette. Her black dress was enhanced by intricate patterns and sheer accents. It was a beautiful number, which Natalie teamed with a pair of black sandals. The makeup was marked by matte red lip shade and subtle eye makeup. The middle-parted hairdo went well with her look. She notched up her avatar with chic earrings.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman turned up in a black tuxedo dress, which we thought was amazing and she pulled it off with a lot of confidence. The actress wore a dress by Ralph Lauren and it was a smart collared dress that featured tailored sleeves and overlapping detail. The attire also had a front slit and she teamed it with embellished sandals from Sergio Rossi. Her dazzling diamond neckpiece went well with her look. The makeup was enhanced by contoured cheekbones and pink lip shade. The side-parted blonde tresses rounded out her look.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie also impressed us with her structured dress from Ralph Lauren. Her bateau-neckline dress featured tailored sleeves and had pockets too. So, Margot's attire consisted of a sequinned top and pleated satin evening skirt. The black sash added a level of contrast and Margot Robbie kept her look jewellery-free. The makeup was marked by muted pink lip shade and light eye makeup. The middle-parted blonde tresses completed her avatar.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow made heads turn with her simple yet chic Bottega Veneta dress that was one-shouldered and figure-flattering. Her dress was stunning and came from the brand's SS20 RTW collection. She paired her humble dress with black sandals and kept her accessory game light with a bracelet and a ring. The makeup featured contoured cheekbones and a muted-toned pink lip shade. The blonde tresses completed her look.

