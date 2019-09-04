Nicole Kidman's Mustard Satin Gown Is Not What Just About Anybody Could Have Pulled Off Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Nicole Kidman recently graced GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019 at London's Tate Modern and she looked absolutely gorgeous. She wore a gown that we are pretty sure would have intimidated the seasoned fashionistas. Well, it wasn't a classic understated number. On the contrary, her vibrant attire was not something easy to pull off. Let's decode her attire and look.

So, The Golden Compass actress wore a bright yellow column gown by Ralph & Russo. She wore a mustard high-neck yellow silk double satin gown that came from designer duo's Autumn-Winter 2019/20 collection. It was a conservative number but with bright tones. Nicole Kidman's figure-flattering dress was adorned with meticulous design patterns. It was a classy attire and she teamed it with embellished sandals, which absolutely went well with her look.

As for the accessories, Nicole just wore chic rings and kept her look minimal. Well, with this attire, she didn't require any jewellery. The makeup was dewy with contoured cheekbones, a bright red lip shade, and smoky kohl. Her blonde bangs hairdo rounded out her avatar and actually the hue of her dress complemented her tresses. Well, Nicole Kidman looked amazing. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

Photo Credit : Getty Images