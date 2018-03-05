Nicole Kidman Stuns A Bus Full Of Tourists Before The Oscars!

A bus full of tourists got a surprise of their lifetime when the Academy Awards winner Nicole Kidman pulled up next to them.

The stunning actress, who's won multiple prestigious awards in her career, was on her way to get ready for the 90th Academy Awards when she rolled down the window of her car to greet a group of tourists on an Access Hollywood Tour bus in Los Angeles.

Before the wide-eyed fans, who were in a state of awe, could capture the adorable surprise, Kidman reminded them that she'd still not got her hair and makeup done.

Just a few hours later, she stunned on the red carpet in a blue strapless gown. She presented the Original Screenplay award at the Academy Awards 2018.

The Instagram video of the entire encounter has already been viewed more than 100,000 times in a few hours and fans all over the world are calling the Aussie actress an amazing one for her sweet gesture.

We love you, Nicole!