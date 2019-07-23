ENGLISH

    Margot Robbie Pays Tribute To The 60s Fashion With Her Flowy And Delicate White Gown

    By
    |
    Margot Robbie Sharon Tate
    PC: Sony Pictures

    Margot Robbie, who would be sharing the screen with Leonardo DiCaprio for the second time, was on a promotion outing with him and co-star, Brad Pitt. The trio had been promoting Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Margot Robbie would be seen portraying the character of late actress, Sharon Tate, who was the wife of director, Roman Polanksi and was known for her beauty. However, Sharon Tate was murdered by the members of Charles Manson family, when she was just 26 years old. And Margot Robbie, who has a close resemblance to Sharon Tate (even Sharon Tate's sister, Debra Tate was happy with Margot's performance) paid tribute to the late actress with this 60s Chanel gown.

    Previously at Cannes Film Festival 2019, Margot Robbie aced Sharon Tate's braided long tresses look as a homage to the 60s actress and model. This time, Margot did it fashionably with a vintage white gown that was so 60s. Her pristine gown was flowy with billowing sheer sleeves and a ribbon belt. The attire featured a plunging neckline with a soft pleated fall and Margot looked like a dream in her gown. Margot Robbie might have also opted for a Chanel gown as she is the brand ambassador. The actress also carried a sleek golden purse with her, which complemented her white dress.

    Margot Robbie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
    PC: Sony Pictures

    The Suicide Squad star accentuated her look by pairing her gown with shimmery danglers. She notched up her 60s look with a wavy hairdo that looked like Sharon Tate's signature hairdo. The makeup was lit up by a red lip shade and nude-toned eye shadow. There was a hint of contoured cheekbones too. Margot looked pretty as ever. Aren't you excited about the movie? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

