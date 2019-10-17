Karwa Chauth 2019: This Karwa Chauth We Have Refreshing Salwar Suit Ideas For You Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Karwa Chauth inspires married ladies to dress up in their traditional best and salwar kameez is the ultimate favourite of most of the women. On this festive occasion, a number of ladies opt for vibrant and elaborate ensembles. So, if you are planning on wearing a salwar suit this evening, we have some amazing options for you. Take a look at five amazing salwar suits that we have compiled for you.

A Velvet Suit

A velvet suit is one of the best options for this karwa chauth as the fabric brings out the festive quotient. A richly-hued velvet suit like the one in the image is exactly what your wardrobe needs. So, this karwa chauth don a velvet suit with intricate embellishments but keep your jewellery light if you are planning on wearing a velvet suit.

A Golden Suit

A golden salwar suit can make you look a class apart on karwa chauth. When going for a vibrant golden-hued traditional suit make sure you select an elegant and sophisticated fabric like brocade. A golden suit usually doesn't need any glittering work as the colour can stand out on its own. So, for Karwa Chauth 2019, don't be weary about wearing a golden-hued suit.

A Red Suit

Red is among the favourite colours of ladies on karwa chauth as the hue signifies love and strength. So, this festival gives you an opportunity to wear red. Just like a golden suit, you can wear a red suit but your fabric can even be cotton when wearing a red suit. So, ladies this karwa chauth, keep it a bit understated and wear a red suit with minimal embroidery. On the brighter note, if your red suit is simple, you can notch it up with a heavy dupatta.

A Patterned Suit

A patterned suit is always a great idea and can be very mood-lifting. You can opt for subtly-patterned vibrant suit as in the image for the karwa chauth festival. For karwa chauth, apart from floral patterns, you can even look unique with divinity-inspired suit. With a patterned suit, you can also up your look with complementing jewellery.

An Earthy-Toned Suit

Not many ladies want to wear an earthy-toned suit but a muted-hued attire can actually be a great idea if you want to look different from the mainstream. However, if you don't want a complete earthy-toned look, you can team your suit with a vibrant salwar or dupatta. Also, you can wear elaborate jewellery in case you are planning on sporting earthy-toned attire.

So, this karwa chauth what style of suit are you thinking of wearing? Let us know that in the comment section.