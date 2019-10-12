Karwa Chauth 2019: Celeb-approved Five Vibrant Saris For This Karwa Chauth

Vidya Balan’s Pink Sari Last year on Diwali, Vidya Balan donned a beautiful pink sari by Anita Dongre, which was accentuated by silver and golden embroidery on the border. Styled by Who Wore What When, the pallu of her sari was intricately embellished with golden prints and she draped it in a nivi style. The Shakuntala Devi actress teamed it with a half-sleeved golden blouse. Vidya ditched the neckpiece and accessorised her look with gold ethnic jhumkis and a ring, which came from Anita Dongre Pinkcity. She pulled back her braided tresses into a romantic hairdo, which was adorned with mogra. Vidya Balan spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by kohled eyes, heavy mascara, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Her beautiful sari is perfect for married women, who are bored of red colour and want some different hue.

Madhuri Dixit Nene In A Hot Pink Silk Sari On the sets of Dance Deewane, Madhuri Dixit Nene was seen in a traditional hot pink silk sari by Sailesh Singhania. Her luminous Pranpur sari was accentuated by intricate horse motifs and golden broad border. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she draped her sari in a nivi style and looked impressive. The Kalank actress paired it with a cut-sleeved plain matching blouse. She accessorised her look with green-pearled golden-toned pendant necklace, kada, ring and ethnic jhumkis by Jaipur Gems. Madhuri left her mid-parted curly tresses loose while the tiny red bindi upped her look. Filled brows, kohled eyes, glittering eye shadow, and dark pink lip shade rounded out her look. Madhuri Dixit's hot pink sari is a perfect wear for Karwa Chauth.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Plain Pink Sari Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor was a picture of elegance in a gorgeous plain pink sari, which came from top designer Manish Malhotra's collection. Her elegant sari was accentuated by antique golden zari border. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Janhvi teamed her sari with a stunning sleeveless halter-neck matching blouse that was enhanced by intricate patterns. The Roohi Afza actress accessorised her look with a double-layered metallic choker neckpiece and ring by Amrapali. Janhvi Kapoor pulled back her messy tresses into a stylish low bun. The contoured face, pointed brows, pink eye shadow, and lip shade spruced up her look. Janhvi's elegant pink sari is perfect for newly-weds and for the ones, who want to wear a light-weighted sari.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Red Ruffle Sari For one of the promotional rounds of Kalank, Sonakshi Sinha sported a bright red ruffle sari by Arpita Mehta. Her stunning sari was accentuated by three-layers. Styled by Mohit Rai, she draped her floor-sweeping pallu in a nivi style. The Dabangg 3 actress paired it with a cut-sleeved intricately designed matching backless blouse. She accessorised her look with a pair of white and metallic earrings by Amrapali and rings by Curio Cottage. Sonakshi left her mid-parted tresses loose. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. If you are bored of those designer saris, opt for Sonakshi Sinha's ruffle sari, as it is highly trending. Red colour absolutely looks beautiful on newl- weds or bride-to be and this sari can easily be sported by them.