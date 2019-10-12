Karwa Chauth 2019: Celeb-approved Five Vibrant Saris For This Karwa Chauth

ENGLISH

    The Karwa Chauth festival is just around the corner. Karwa Chauth, the one-day festival is traditionally celebrated across India, where married women fasts from sunrise to moonrise for the long life of their husband. From married to newly-weds to brides-to-be, woman mostly dress up in traditional outfits on Karwa Chauth. And as we all know, usually women are seen wearing red-hued outfits on this day since red is the colour of love.

    Yes, we have curated red saris for you but apart from the red-coloured saris, we also have pink and golden saris for you, straight from the wardrobe of Bollywood divas.

    Array

    Vidya Balan’s Pink Sari

    Last year on Diwali, Vidya Balan donned a beautiful pink sari by Anita Dongre, which was accentuated by silver and golden embroidery on the border. Styled by Who Wore What When, the pallu of her sari was intricately embellished with golden prints and she draped it in a nivi style. The Shakuntala Devi actress teamed it with a half-sleeved golden blouse. Vidya ditched the neckpiece and accessorised her look with gold ethnic jhumkis and a ring, which came from Anita Dongre Pinkcity. She pulled back her braided tresses into a romantic hairdo, which was adorned with mogra. Vidya Balan spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by kohled eyes, heavy mascara, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Her beautiful sari is perfect for married women, who are bored of red colour and want some different hue.

    Array

    Madhuri Dixit Nene In A Hot Pink Silk Sari

    On the sets of Dance Deewane, Madhuri Dixit Nene was seen in a traditional hot pink silk sari by Sailesh Singhania. Her luminous Pranpur sari was accentuated by intricate horse motifs and golden broad border. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she draped her sari in a nivi style and looked impressive. The Kalank actress paired it with a cut-sleeved plain matching blouse. She accessorised her look with green-pearled golden-toned pendant necklace, kada, ring and ethnic jhumkis by Jaipur Gems. Madhuri left her mid-parted curly tresses loose while the tiny red bindi upped her look. Filled brows, kohled eyes, glittering eye shadow, and dark pink lip shade rounded out her look. Madhuri Dixit's hot pink sari is a perfect wear for Karwa Chauth.

    Array

    Janhvi Kapoor’s Plain Pink Sari

    Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor was a picture of elegance in a gorgeous plain pink sari, which came from top designer Manish Malhotra's collection. Her elegant sari was accentuated by antique golden zari border. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Janhvi teamed her sari with a stunning sleeveless halter-neck matching blouse that was enhanced by intricate patterns. The Roohi Afza actress accessorised her look with a double-layered metallic choker neckpiece and ring by Amrapali. Janhvi Kapoor pulled back her messy tresses into a stylish low bun. The contoured face, pointed brows, pink eye shadow, and lip shade spruced up her look. Janhvi's elegant pink sari is perfect for newly-weds and for the ones, who want to wear a light-weighted sari.

    Array

    Sonakshi Sinha’s Red Ruffle Sari

    For one of the promotional rounds of Kalank, Sonakshi Sinha sported a bright red ruffle sari by Arpita Mehta. Her stunning sari was accentuated by three-layers. Styled by Mohit Rai, she draped her floor-sweeping pallu in a nivi style. The Dabangg 3 actress paired it with a cut-sleeved intricately designed matching backless blouse. She accessorised her look with a pair of white and metallic earrings by Amrapali and rings by Curio Cottage. Sonakshi left her mid-parted tresses loose. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. If you are bored of those designer saris, opt for Sonakshi Sinha's ruffle sari, as it is highly trending. Red colour absolutely looks beautiful on newl- weds or bride-to be and this sari can easily be sported by them.

    Array

    Raveena Tandon’s Orange And Golden Sari

    At Umang 2019, Raveena Tandon graced the event in a beautiful light-hued golden sari. Her stunning traditional sari was accentuated by broad orange border, which was intricately embellished with golden prints. The Mohra actress teamed it with full-sleeved round-collar plain orange blouse. Raveena accessorised her look with golden-toned bangles, kadas, choker neckpiece, ethnic jhumkis, and ring by Curio Cottage. The actress upped her look with a tiny black bindi while kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Raveena Tandon pulled back her tresses into a bun, which was adorned with mogra. Her gorgeous sari is perfect for married woman for this Karwa Chauth.

    So, what are your thoughts on their stunning saris? Which colour sari will you opt for Karwa Chauth 2019? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Pic credits: Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Janhvi Kapoor- Manish Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Raveena Tandon

    Story first published: Saturday, October 12, 2019, 17:30 [IST]
