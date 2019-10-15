ENGLISH

    Be Karwa Chauth Ready By Accentuating Your Look With These Six Beautiful Dupattas

    Karwa Chauth is just around the corner and we hope the lovely married ladies are all set with their red or vibrant-coloured sarees and suits. But hey, do not forget the most important part about your ethereal attire is your dupatta. A dupatta is that essential part of your clothing that completes the traditional look. Dupatta accentuates the look and adds to the elegant quotient.

    So, to complete your elegant look, we have come up with six beautiful dupattas straight from our Bollywood divas wardrobe, which you can opt for this Karwa Chauth puja. Ladies, even if you are planning to opt a light-weight simple outfit for the day, don't you worry as these pretty dupattas will effortlessly enhance your attire. Let's take a close look at these dupattas.

    Vidya Balan’s Purple Dupatta

    For a wedding reception, Vidya Balan wore a simple mustard kurta set but her beautiful dupatta caught all the attention, which came from The Heritage Weavers. Styled by Who Wore What When, she paired her mustard ensemble with a contrasting purple handwoven dupatta. Her dupatta was accentuated by intricately-embroidered golden border. The bandhini work and tiny white polka dots enhanced her dupatta. The purple lining completed the look of her dupatta.

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Double Shade Dupatta

    For Ganesh Visarjan festival, Shilpa Shetty Kundra wore a pink patiala set, which came from Pink City by Sarika. The interesting factor about her attire was her beautiful dupatta. The Dhadkan actress's dupatta was dipped in two shades - pink and red and was accentuated by intricate white designs. The silver bold block prints at the border highlighted her dupatta. This dual shade dupattas can be paired with any red or pink shade outfit.

    Alia Bhatt’s Red Dupatta

    For one of the promotional rounds of Kalank, Alia Bhatt wore a long red kurti and palazzo pants. Her ensemble came from Ekaya and consisted of a beautiful red dupatta too, which added elegance to her look. Styled by Ami Patel, her handwoven red silk banarasi dupatta was accentuated by golden bold foil prints and intricately-done embellished border. Red-coloured dupatta is of course the most preferable dupatta and can be draped over any coloured outfit. This red dupatta of Alia Bhatt's will help you steal all the limelight.

    Karisma Kapoor’s Wine Dupatta

    At Durga Puja festival, Karisma Kapoor wore an ivory long kurta. And her wine dupatta was definitely the real winner of her attire. Designed by Ekaya, her wine banarasi silk dupatta was accentuated by handwoven white-hued patterns. Her beautiful dupatta was enhanced by broad silver border and pom-poms on the hemline, which added to the ethnic touch. Karisma's purple silk dupatta will elevate your desi look and can be draped over any plain traditional outfit.

    Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Yellow Dupatta

    At one of the events, Madhuri Dixit wore a long ivory anarkali, which was embellished with golden prints and border. She teamed it with a beautiful yellow dupatta, which went well with her attire. Her yellow dupatta was accentuated by intricate golden designs. The embellished golden border enhanced her dupatta while the yellow finishing line completed the look. So, Madhuri Dixit's dupatta is perfect for your first Karwa Chauth.

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Pink Dupatta

    At Eid festival, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a red, pink and green floral printed ivory suit by Gaurang Shah. Her suit consisted of a pretty pink dupatta, which was accentuated by tiny white dots. The plain dark shade border added a finishing line on her dupatta. This dupatta of Sonam's is perfect for covering your heads and can be teamed if your complementing suit is on the elaborate side.

    So, which dupatta did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Pic credits: Vidya Balan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Alia Bhatt- Ami Patel, Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
