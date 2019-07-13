Post Controversy, Rihanna's Latest Photoshoot Is Rich In Hues And Drama Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Rihanna's Harper's Bazaar China magazine received a serious backlash from the Twitteratis. The iconic singer, who just launched her beauty line Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, was accused of culture appropriation. Some even compared her culture appropriation to Kim Kardashian's Kimono issue, where Kim used the term 'Kimono' as a name for her shapewear line. In Kim's case it was the misuse of Japanese traditional garment but in Rihanna's situation, it hardly seemed like a culture appropriation. And moreover, Chinese citizens didn't at all mind Rihanna's cover or thought it is culture appropriation. So, moving on, we were stunned to see her cover photoshoot. Let's talk about it.

Rich in hues and drama, Rihanna's photoshoot was fierce and was a lot about vibrant splash. The outfits had an Oriental touch but a few shots also radiated the spirit of modern China, which is largely influenced by diverse sensibilites. It was hard to takes eyes off the cover and frame, lighting, mood - everything was so vivid. So, for the main cover shoot, Rihanna exuded a mysterious vibe with an intricate prop half covering her face. The pink eye shadow was visible and her look got a defining touch with the characteristic high bun adorned with traditional hair accessory. The voluminous outfit came alive with electric blue hue and angular edges. However, the red sash and precious bird-inspired jewel absolutely upped the avatar.

In the second photoshoot, the mood was sultry and a tad bit shy. The gown was deep red-hued with glittery accents and the wispy red drape accentuated the look. She wore pointed pumps and the statement green stones necklace contrasted her attire. This time, it was actually the make-up that gave her look an Oriental effect. The high bun with hair clips complemented her look. The Pekingese dog was the prop here and it was an adorable prop.

Then came the modern touch! Her satiny blue and green attire accentuated by meticulous motifs embroidery and the heavy neckpiece look seemed like a cross between China and other cultures. Posed against a poetic backdrop, Rihanna channelled the spring vibes here. The prop was a pretty floral guitar. However, coming to her make-up the yellow eye liner absolutely dazzled us. This time, the bun had loops and was adorned with spring-inspired clips. The neon green dress shoot seemed like a reflection of the nightlife. It was quite a statement number with ruffled puffed sleeves, cinched waist, and flowy silhouette. Her footwear were pointed and ivory-dipped. The make-up had a lot of pink touches. Well, if you are going to San Francisco (sorry, China) make sure to take fashion cues from Riri. How did you find her cover shoot? Let us know that in the comment section.