Nobel Prize 2019: Abhijit Banerjee And Esther Duflo Make A Lasting Impact With Their Ethnic Outfits
At the Nobel Prize ceremony, the Indian-American economist Abhijit Banerjee and French-American economist and his wife, Esther Duflo were honoured with the Nobel Prize Awards for Economic Sciences. They were also joined by US-based colleague, Michael Kremer, who also won the Nobel Prize 2019 for his contribution in the field of economics. Dressed in dhoti-jacket and sari respectively, Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo left a lasting impression. They beautifully represented the Indian culture with their outfits.
Abhijit Banerjee, who is the second Indian-origin economist to win a Nobel Prize after Amartya Sen, looked impeccable in his ethnic attire. He showed his Bengali roots with cream-hued kurta that he paired with ivory dhoti that was accentuated by golden border. He also wore a black bandhgala jacket to add a formal dress-code touch to his look. Abhijit Banerjee rounded out his look with formal shoes.
As for Esther Duflo, she also draped a sari for the special occasion. She wore an understated and sophisticated sari for the event, which was enhanced by blue and green ombré hues. She teamed her beautifull-draped sari with a deep red blouse. She kept her jewellery delicate with a gold necklace and stunning bracelets. Esther Duflo completed her look with a red bindi.
So, what do you think about their outfits? Let us know that in the comment section. Congratulations to Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo, and Michael Kremer!
Photo Credits: The Nobel Prize