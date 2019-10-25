Mumbai University Replaces Convocation Robes With Angarakhas And Nana Topis Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Mumbai University left the netizens in a state of disbelief and invited memes. The university announced that it would be doing away with the tradition of wearing a classic black robe for convocation and instead replacing it with Indian attire made of khadi. The university made this decision in order to celebrate the Indian tradition and culture. Let's find out what that ensemble would consist of.

So, imagine the Vice-Chancellor, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Deans and Heads of faculties dressed in an angarakha - an attire worn by the ruler Shivaji and subsequently by actor Ranveer Singh in his movie, Bajirao Mastani, for the convocation. This attire, donned by one of the members of the university, went viral and not just the attire, the particular person also paired his light golden outfit with a Nana topi. Well, we got to say that this is too much.

Mumbai University gets ready to roll out the next batch of downgraded Bajiraos or 3-star hotel durbans? (And, before you jump in with some politically correct stuff on dignity of labour...this does not lend any dignity to the wearer as a replacement for the convocation gown. pic.twitter.com/OJwc7H4BT6 — Farzana Versey (@farzana_versey) October 24, 2019

The university in their decision regarded the attire as a symbol of "bravery, beauty, and wisdom." This proposal to change the good old convocation robes was passed at a meeting on 13th September. Well, in a culture, where people so vehemently accuse Coldplay for culture-appropriation, this came as culture-stereotyping. And well bravery, beauty, and wisdom are pretty subjective, but most of all, we feel that this would be such an uncomfortable wear for the most.

So, what do you think about this decision? Let us know in the comment section.