    Mindy Kaling’s #MetGalaChallenge Look Is Enhanced By Lights And Will Totally Win Jared Leto

    By
    |

    The Met Gala 2020 was supposed to happen on the first Monday of May but due to coronavirus pandemic, the fashion's biggest event has been postponed. However, that doesn't mean the celebrities and fashion enthusiasts can't reminisce about previous Met Galas. In fact, Billy Porter (whose last year's Met Gala costume totally won us) and Vogue came up with Met Gala challenge, which had a number of influencers and celebrities copying the looks of their favourite Met Gala costumes.

    One such famous celebrity, who participated in this challenge, was Mindy Kaling. The Ocean's 8 actress, who has come up with Netflix series, Never Have I Ever, dressed as Jared Leto. She aced the look of Jared Leto from last year's Met Gala. The 2019 Met Gala theme was 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' and Jared Leto nailed the theme in his Gucci attire. He wore a blazing red cloak that was accentuated by satin fabric and featured silver jewelled tones. His ensemble also had asymmetrical hem but the most interesting aspect about his look was the replica of the head he carried. Yes, that certainly gave us goosebumps.

    Jared Leto's ensemble was one of the favourites to be copied in Met Gala Challenge. Mindy Kaling recreated it with the help of a tarp, some Christmas lights, and packing tape. Her attire was red in colour too with Christmas lights as a substitute for silver jewelled tones. She even made a fake beard to look like Jared Leto and carried a replica of the head. Well, Mindy, we must say Alessandro Michele should approve this look. We thought Mindy Kaling gave it a nice try and made us think about Jared Leto at last year's Met Gala.

    So, what do you think about Mindy Kaling's look? Let us know that.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 2, 2020, 14:56 [IST]
