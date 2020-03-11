Meghan Markle's Green Dress And Fascinator Seems Inspired By Princess Diana's Outfit Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

It is not for the first time that Meghan Markle's fashion is inspired by Princess Diana but this one was more evident than the previous occasions. So, what was this attire, which reminded us of late Lady Diana again? Meghan Markle, was recently in London with Prince Harry for the Commonwealth Remembrance Service at Westminster Abbey and her attire was the same emerald hue as that of Princess of Wales. So, let's talk about their twinning moment.

Photo Credit: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

So, Meghan wore an Emilia Wickstead dress that was emerald green in colour and featured a scarf-like drape that added to the dramatic quotient. Her dress was structured and figure-flattering. It was a stunning number and Meghan Markle looked elegant as ever. She paired her full-sleeved green dress with beige-toned pumps, which colour-blocked her dress. She carried a mini black purse with her. Speaking about Princess Diana, she wore this gown in 1982 during the colour ceremony. Lady Diana's attire was a maternity wear though, so it was light and flowy.

Photo Credit: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

However, it was her green fascinator, which matched with Princess Diana the most. The green fascinator with net accents ultimately made us think of Lady Diana. Earlier, Meghan Markle had also donned a red gown for the annual Mountbatten Festival of Music - an event to help raise funds on behalf of the Royal Marines Charity. This gown of hers was sleeveless with a scarf-like drape bodice. It was a structured number as well and she paired it with a pair of red pumps. Her makeup was marked by red lip shade and the impeccable middle-parted tresses went well with her look.