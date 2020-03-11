ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Meghan Markle's Green Dress And Fascinator Seems Inspired By Princess Diana's Outfit

    By
    |

    It is not for the first time that Meghan Markle's fashion is inspired by Princess Diana but this one was more evident than the previous occasions. So, what was this attire, which reminded us of late Lady Diana again? Meghan Markle, was recently in London with Prince Harry for the Commonwealth Remembrance Service at Westminster Abbey and her attire was the same emerald hue as that of Princess of Wales. So, let's talk about their twinning moment.

    Photo Credit: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

    So, Meghan wore an Emilia Wickstead dress that was emerald green in colour and featured a scarf-like drape that added to the dramatic quotient. Her dress was structured and figure-flattering. It was a stunning number and Meghan Markle looked elegant as ever. She paired her full-sleeved green dress with beige-toned pumps, which colour-blocked her dress. She carried a mini black purse with her. Speaking about Princess Diana, she wore this gown in 1982 during the colour ceremony. Lady Diana's attire was a maternity wear though, so it was light and flowy.

    Photo Credit: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

    However, it was her green fascinator, which matched with Princess Diana the most. The green fascinator with net accents ultimately made us think of Lady Diana. Earlier, Meghan Markle had also donned a red gown for the annual Mountbatten Festival of Music - an event to help raise funds on behalf of the Royal Marines Charity. This gown of hers was sleeveless with a scarf-like drape bodice. It was a structured number as well and she paired it with a pair of red pumps. Her makeup was marked by red lip shade and the impeccable middle-parted tresses went well with her look.

    More MEGHAN MARKLE News

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 15:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue