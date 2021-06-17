Kylie Jenner Pulls Off The Dual Toned Bodycon Dress Like A Boss Lady As She Attends New York City Event Fashion Trends Aayushi Adhaulia

Known for her killer looks and gorgeous beauty, Kylie Jenner leaves no chance to catch everyone's attention. Recently, the American entrepreneur attended the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit event in New York City with daughter Stormi, where she also spent some quality time with Travis Scott. And she blessed our Instagram feed with her stunning pictures from the night out. In the pictures, the actress was seen pulling off a dual-toned bodycon dress like a boss lady and we couldn't take our eyes off her. So, let us take a closer look at her attire and decode it for goals.

So, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram feed to share pictures from the latest event. She not only shared a picture with Travis but also flaunted her attire in another set of pictures. So, for the event, she opted for a sleeveless plunging-neckline dual-toned dress, which was detailed with black colour fabric on the front with zipper and forest-green colour fabric at the sides. Her bold body-hugging dress was accentuated by spiral patterns on the bodice. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star teamed her midi dress with transparent-strapped pointed sandals. She painted her long sharp nails with pastel pink polish and looked amazing.

Her makeup was also spectacularly done. With the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, Kylie bronzed up her forehead and slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, oodles of mascara, shimmering golden eye shadow, pink blush, and overlined glossy pink lips, glammed up her look. She let loose her side-parted long wavy tresses and set them with hair gel.

So, what do you think about this look and outfit of Kylie Jenner? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kylie Jenner's Instagram