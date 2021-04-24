5 Major Beauty Lessons To Take From Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Feed Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Kylie Jenner is an American model, media personality, and the one whom you often see talking internet by storm with her pictures. With her amazing hair and makeup skills, the actress has turned as a big beauty influencer for the youth. From stunning bold eye makeup looks to nailing fancy nail arts, Kylie has been serving major goals through her Instagram. She is always willing to experiment with different looks, which most of the time make headlines. So, today, we have come up with 5 beauty lessons, which we have learned from her pictures on her Instagram feed so far and it's worth taking notes from. Take a look.

1. Double Braids, Double Fun Braids are always fun. Isn't it? But why to wear only one braid when you can actually double the fun with two braids! Kylie Jenner's two braids is the easiest and the quickest hairstyle, which can make your look elegant as well as quirky at the same time. All you have to do is, while you throw your hair back into a ponytail and start braiding it, divide your ponytail into two parts. From the two parts, make two braids and you're done. 2. Nail It With Nail Art Just like how Kylie Jenner keeps experimenting with her makeup looks, she's equally keen in going creative with her nails. If you scroll through her feed, you'll find a lot of posts shared by the diva, nailing superb nail arts, especially in the past few months. Sometimes, she paints her nails with different colours, sometimes she ups the game with amazing designs on it. That's how you nail the nail art! Agree? 3. Lipsticks Are A Great Way To Experiment With Colour If you've been a true follower of Kylie Jenner, you would know how she is always willing to experiment with bold colours. She often picks one feature of her face, eyes or lips, and then makes her makeup look super fun and trendy by adding a pop of colour to it. Well, we all remember how she rocked the blue lipstick look and made a big statement with it. 4. When In Doubt, Wing It Out Eyeliner has become the most important and basic cosmetic for all of us. Nothing oozes graceful glamour than seeing women with their eyeliner on. Today, winged eyeliner has become a thing! If you have your winged eyeliner right on both the eyes, you know it's a big achievement. While we've been struggling to ace it, Kylie Jenner has mastered the art of nailing winged eyeliner of different shapes and designs. And we truly need to learn that art from her. 5. A Little Bit Of Mascara, A Lot Of Confidence When we do our eye makeup, we mostly pay a lot of attention to get our eyeshadow and eyeliner right on point. Kylie Jenner teaches us and shows us the importance of each feature of our eyes and the most important one is our eye lashes. The actress always has her eye lashes coated with mascara. Mascara not only draws attention to the eyes but also boots our confidence level.

Pic Credits: Kylie Jenner's Instagram