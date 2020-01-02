Just In
Katy Perry's Vibrant Photoshoot Offers A Synthesis Of Perspectives And Contrasting Sensibilities
Remarkable is an understatement, if you are looking forward to describing Katy Perry's Vogue India cover. The singing sensation's Vogue covershoot had all our attention as it was so intriguing. The covershoot was about colourful splash and the many props made her covershoot so distinctive. It was quite a perceptive shoot and we have decoded her looks for you.
View this post on Instagram
“Fashion has never been more intertwined with reality than it is today. As we witness a seismic shift in values, culture and morality, we discover how these times have brought change to fashion. The climate crisis is the single greatest threat we face and it impacts, among other things, the way we dress and purchase. With the ensuing discussion on responsibility and sustainability, it’s time we ask what we want our clothes to say about us. This issue marks the birth of Vogue Values and reiterates what we stand for. Our larger-than-life cover star @KatyPerry conquers the streets of Mumbai in kaleidoscopic fashion. At home with her beau @OrlandoBloom, the global pop phenomenon follows a no-plastic policy; at work, she uses her platform to support Impossible Foods to provide meat substitutes in America. “These are small changes,” she says. “Not everything in my life is perfect. I’m still amending it every day to be more conscious about what I’m taking from Mother Earth and how I can give back,” she tells Vogue’s Features Director, @MeghaMahindru. In this issue are some of these small lessons we can all adopt to give back. Here’s wishing you all a mindful 2020!” - @Priya Tanna, editor-in-chief, Vogue India Katy Perry in an embroidered patchwork coat made from recycled fabrics bound together with mirror work, leftover thread and tinsel. Slip dress, robe; all @sabyasachiofficial. Necklaces; both @sabyasachijewelry. Photographed by: @gregswalesart. Styled by: @anaitashroffadajania. Hair by: @shonju. Makeup by: @manthony783. Art design: @paul_the_4th_ . Production:@divyajagwani, @prachitiparakh, @ikp.insta, @jaymodi2.
A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on
Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, for the cover, Katy Perry wore a Sabyasachi attire that seemed so kaleidoscopic. While pink was the dominant hue, the other colours such as golden and green also brought alive her attire. So, Katy wore an embroidered patchwork coat by the designer. Her attire was made from recycled fabric and bound together by mirror work, thread, and tinsel. The braid-like hair accessory complemented her outfit and the heavy gemstone neckpiece by Sabyasachi added a level of contrast. As for her makeup, it was kept light with soft pink lip shade and matching eye shadow.
View this post on Instagram
Colour me crazy— @katyperry wears a multi-coloured silk top made with upcycled scraps and skirt; both @khoslajani. Headpiece, @ara_lumiere a label crafted by survivors of acid attack victims. Photographed by: @gregswalesart. Styled by: @anaitashroffadajania. Words by: @meghamahindru. Hair by: @shonju. Makeup by: @manthony783. Art design: @paul_the_4th_ . Production:@divyajagwani, @prachitiparakh, @ikp.insta, @jaymodi2.
A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on
The second shoot was our favourite as it offered a synthesis of the Western and South Asian culture. Posed against the backdrop of an ice cream (faluda) cart and the pink walls, Katy blended with the background but she stood apart too. She wore a very artistic outfit by Khosla Jani. Her multi-coloured silk top with circular sleeves was one of the most surreal outfits ever. The top was made with upcycled scraps and she teamed it with a pink flowy skirt. Apart from her ensemble, the headpiece by Ara Lumiere accentuated her look. Her headpiece was made by the acid attack survivors.
View this post on Instagram
Princess of pop @katyperry in a dress by @ashish. Upcycled headpiece made of hair pins,earrings; from old collections by @deepagurnani. Necklace, @rajmahtanicouturejewels. Photographed by: @gregswalesart. Styled by: @anaitashroffadajania. Words by: @meghamahindru. Hair by: @shonju. Makeup by: @manthony783. Art design: @paul_the_4th_ . Production:@divyajagwani, @prachitiparakh, @ikp.insta, @jaymodi2.
A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on
Marigold flower is quite unique to the Indian culture (not stereotyping it though) and the third photoshoot had Katy Perry sitting against a rustic wall background and with marigold baskets around her. This time, she didn't blend but rather contrasted. The pop singer wore an embellished bodycon dress by Ashish. Her dress came alive with intricate mirror work and the stunning necklace by Raj Mahtani Couture Jewels matched with her dress. The multi-coloured headpiece from the old collections of Deepa Gurnani also fascinated us. Her headpiece seemed inspired by fruits, cartoons, and rainbow - well there was an element of fantasy to it. The sleek braided hairdo notched up her look. The makeup highlighted by matte red lip shade elevated her fashion quotient. So, which photoshoot of Katy Perry's did you like the most? Let us know that.
Cover Picture Photo Credit: Katy Perry's Instagram