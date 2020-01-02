Katy Perry's Vibrant Photoshoot Offers A Synthesis Of Perspectives And Contrasting Sensibilities Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Remarkable is an understatement, if you are looking forward to describing Katy Perry's Vogue India cover. The singing sensation's Vogue covershoot had all our attention as it was so intriguing. The covershoot was about colourful splash and the many props made her covershoot so distinctive. It was quite a perceptive shoot and we have decoded her looks for you.

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, for the cover, Katy Perry wore a Sabyasachi attire that seemed so kaleidoscopic. While pink was the dominant hue, the other colours such as golden and green also brought alive her attire. So, Katy wore an embroidered patchwork coat by the designer. Her attire was made from recycled fabric and bound together by mirror work, thread, and tinsel. The braid-like hair accessory complemented her outfit and the heavy gemstone neckpiece by Sabyasachi added a level of contrast. As for her makeup, it was kept light with soft pink lip shade and matching eye shadow.

The second shoot was our favourite as it offered a synthesis of the Western and South Asian culture. Posed against the backdrop of an ice cream (faluda) cart and the pink walls, Katy blended with the background but she stood apart too. She wore a very artistic outfit by Khosla Jani. Her multi-coloured silk top with circular sleeves was one of the most surreal outfits ever. The top was made with upcycled scraps and she teamed it with a pink flowy skirt. Apart from her ensemble, the headpiece by Ara Lumiere accentuated her look. Her headpiece was made by the acid attack survivors.

Marigold flower is quite unique to the Indian culture (not stereotyping it though) and the third photoshoot had Katy Perry sitting against a rustic wall background and with marigold baskets around her. This time, she didn't blend but rather contrasted. The pop singer wore an embellished bodycon dress by Ashish. Her dress came alive with intricate mirror work and the stunning necklace by Raj Mahtani Couture Jewels matched with her dress. The multi-coloured headpiece from the old collections of Deepa Gurnani also fascinated us. Her headpiece seemed inspired by fruits, cartoons, and rainbow - well there was an element of fantasy to it. The sleek braided hairdo notched up her look. The makeup highlighted by matte red lip shade elevated her fashion quotient. So, which photoshoot of Katy Perry's did you like the most? Let us know that.

Cover Picture Photo Credit: Katy Perry's Instagram