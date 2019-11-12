Katy Perry And Jacqueline Fernandez Share An Adorable Twinning Beauty Moment Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Katy Perry is in India these days and the reason for that is the upcoming OnePlus Music festival. This will be the first time the stunning singer will be performing in the city. Owing to that, last night Katy Perry and Jacqueline Fernandez attended a press conference regarding Katy's concert in the music festival and gave us a cute twinning beauty moment.

Both of them wore a vintage ponytails that surely reminded of the golden retro era. Although Katy's short blond ponytail gave more vintage vibes than Jacqueline's long and wavy ponytail. Katy Perry wore a high ponytail with a section of hair wrapped around the base of the ponytail and the hair curled outwards at the end of the ponytail. Jacquline also wore a high ponytail with a section of hair wrapped around its base. However, Jacqueline went for a wavy end ponytail as compared to Katy's outward curled one.

Talking about the make-up, both Katy and Jacqueline wore the same make-up look with heavily filled-in eyebrows and smokey eyes paired with a thick black eyeliner winged at the ends. The nude shades chosen by both the divas balanced the look and pulled everything together well.

We loved this twinning beauty moment of these fabulously talented ladies. Don't you think we need more such adorable moments? Well, we are eagerly waiting for Katy's performance. We hope that you are too. Do share your thoughts about this twinning beauty looks in the comment section below.