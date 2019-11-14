Just In

Katy Perry Makes A Floral Splash With Her Blue Dress At The British Asian Trust Event
Katy Perry looked gorgeous as she attended the event hosted by Natasha and Adar Poonawalla. The event was centered around the organisation, The British Asian Trust. The event also marked the 71st birthday of Prince Charles. So, after her pink polka-dotted dress for the press conference event, Katy looked gorgeous in her blue dress, which we have decoded for you.
The American singer, who is in India for her upcoming concert, wore a floral dress for the special occasion. It was a long dress with delightful pink and yellow floral accents. The dress featured a deep neckline and puffed sleeves. The dress was also accentuated by wrinkled bodice and marked by a front slit. Katy Perry paired her dress with pointed yellow pumps, which went well with her patterned dress.
She accessorised her look with chic earrings and otherwise kept her jewellery game light and minimal. Katy's makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade and impeccably-applied kohl. The side-swept blonde bob hairdo was enhanced by a nude-toned bow and that rounded out her avatar. Well, we thought Katy Perry looked stunning. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.