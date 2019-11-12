Katy Perry And Jacqueline Fernandez Inspire Us With Their Absolutely Pretty Dresses Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Katy Perry and Jacqueline Fernandez graced the OnePlus press conference for Katy's upcoming Music Festival. Both the divas were dressed in eye-catching outfits, which were unique and so vibrant. So, let's decode their ensembles and looks, which stunned us.

Katy Perry

American singer and songwriter, Katy Perry, who was earlier spotted at the airport in a jumpsuit, went for a gorgeous pink dress for the press conference event. Katy wore a dress that was accentuated by white polka dots. Her dress was marked by long puffy sleeves and with her outfit, Katy Perry totally exuded vintage vibes. Well, not just her dress, her furry pink sandals were equally interesting. She upped the vibrant quotient with pink and yellow danglers, which went well with her look. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, winged eyeliner, and pink eye shadow. The singer also gave us hairstyle goals with the neat ponytail hairdo.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez looked pretty in her Falguni and Shane Peacock dress too that was edgy and cute at the same time. The Drive actress wore a sleeveless blue dress that was enhanced by sheer accents, corset-style bodice, and striped patterns. The bodice of her attire featured words, Social Addict and Rehab. We liked her crisp and flared skirt. The sleeves of her attire featured ruffled accents, which gave her attire a dramatic touch. Jacqueline paired her attire with nude-toned pencil heels. She accessorised her look with dainty studs. Jacqueline's makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and winged eyeliner. The impeccable classic ponytail completed her look.

So, what are your thoughts on Katy Perry and Jacqueline Fernandez's attire? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.