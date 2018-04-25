Kangana To Début At The Cannes Red Carpet; All That You Need To Know

After Aishwarya, Sonam, and Deepika, Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her Cannes début this year. Known for her dramatic and badass style, the sassy actress has been personally invited by none other than the ace designer Roberto Cavalli to walk down the red carpet for him. The Queen starlet will also be representing Indian cinema, thus making the country proud at the prestigious platform.

Held annually, Cannes showcases the avant-garde looks on the red carpet and well, Ms. Ranaut has been surprising us with her fashion sense. She is a diva, who can make baggy pants look like a sexy outfit.

Didn't she leave us awestruck when she sported a Georges Chakra pink off-shoulder gown and berry lip shade for her third National Award? She definitely broke the stereotypes with her gown at a function, where actresses are often seen in conservative saris and gajras.

So now, it's hard to fathom, in what avatar we will see her at the Mecca of fashion -- Cannes! Although her style statements can range from the subtle Anavila linen saris to something like fiery body-hugging Tony Ward gown with ruffles, but the actress has not been given enough credit for her fashion sense.

She is as elegant or no-nonsense as her contemporaries, but unlike Sonam or Deepika, she hasn't achieved a milestone in her journey as a fashionista. So, with Cannes around the corner and given her jaw-dropping and quirky style, Kangana can actually be the most-talked-about style icon.

Hailing from a small town, Kangana's fashion journey has been nothing short of incredible. Be it any occasion, she has taken chances in dressing up and has carried diverse attires with equal aplomb. However, the actress is often seen donning a classy look that mirrors Audrey Hepburn's style.

She has maintained an extraordinary elegance in her style over the years, so at Cannes we might witness some distinguished looks from her. She can possibly take a completely different fashion route from Sonam and Aishwarya and offer us some fresh perspectives.

And we all know that Kangana never plays safe! She was also spotted wearing sneakers with saris at an airport. So, we are as excited as you are to see Kangana on the red carpet at Cannes.

