Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber Twin In White At Super Bowl 2022! Fashion Trends Nikita K

The Super Bowl 2022 was a blast and the evening was filled with celebrities, models, talk-show hosts and singers from around the world. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber also seemed to enjoy the game in their fabulous outfits. They are the power couples who always dress up in the best fashionable outfits. This time they opted for a white coloured athleisure fit for the Super Bowl 2022.

Justin Bieber Look Enticing In All-White:

Justin Beiber always opts for a much casual outfit that is comfortable and fashionable at the same time. This time in the Super Bowl 2022, he went for a classic white tee with hoodies on. He paired the white outfit with black shades and gave it a go for the evening. He looked amazing while taking pictures with his wife Hailey and bestie Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker who was also rocking the white colour for the show.

Hailey Bieber Opt For A Classy White Tank Top:

Hailey Bieber has a style much like Justin and they both opt for comfort while choosing their outfits. Hailey Bieber wore a white tank top which was perfect for the show. Her choker necklace along with stud earrings really complimented the white look she was going for. With a mild makeup look, she looked on point and seems to really enjoy the game with her husband Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are goals whenever they put up an outfit for any show. From award shows to now Super Bowl 2022, their twinning game is on fleek every time we see them together. Since they are so active on social media that it isn't hard to spot them having fun while being an inspiration in the industry. If you feel the same about the couple then do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Image Credit: Instagram