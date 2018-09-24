Subscribe to Boldsky
Hillary Clinton Wore A Dress By This Indian Designer For A Play In Manhattan

Hillary Clinton Indian Designer

It was not the first time Hillary Clinton was wearing an attire by Payal Khandwala. In fact, it was the second time that she wore the designer's outfit. The first time, Hillary wore it at the India Today Conclave, where she met the Kapoor sisters- Kareena and Karisma. However, this time, the former first lady of USA, ditched her power suits and donned a Payal Khandwala dress for a play in Manhattan.

Hillary wore a muted-toned number, which was a cross between traditional and western sensibilities. Her shirt dress was crisp and enhanced by asymmetrical hemline. This was her one of the most evolved numbers and she looked graceful in it. Her dress was collared and was updated by quarter sleeves.

Hillary Clinton India

It was a sharp-edged dress and was accentuated by pleated details. However, the dress did have a flowy touch, which made the attire seem so comfortable. She teamed her dress with complementing pumps. A layered neckpiece and studs notched up her look. Hillary's makeup was minimally done.

We loved Hillary Clinton's dress and we are certain that she is going to create a trend with this dress. Don't you think so too?

    Story first published: Monday, September 24, 2018, 12:00 [IST]
