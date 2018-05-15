GoBarefoot: Let Kristen Stewart Teach You How To Protest

PC: Instagram@teamlouboutin

Fashion and film events of global recognition have been the platform of change, rebellion and strong ideologies; put forward in the most creative ways. Over the years, however, such galas have become a part of the paprazzi culture and the essence of them have shrunk inside the cameras of shutterbugs.

Every year, we do get to see a much-hyped fashion-riot, but when you think about it, you will find yourself asking this question, 'What's the point?'

Well, there was a point when fashionistas like Marlene Dietrich, Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, Frida Kahlo, etc., were burning all fashion and beauty ideas to ashes and creating their own rule books which later became the golden hand-book to being a fashion icon.

Now, however, fashion and film events have all become about encouraging fashion stereotypes. The much sought-after Cannes Film Festival has gradually secured its position as a fashion-gala and people, all around the world, look forward to the avant-garde red carpet appearances of their favourite stars.

Deemed as one of the most prestigious film festivals of the world, Cannes film festival has time and again faced criticisms and wrath of the artists and guests for its strict 'Heels Only' policy. In 2016, actress Julia Roberts walked the red carpet barefoot to protest against this unfair rule of the film festival.

This year, 'Twilight' fame Kristen Stewart rippled a wave of controversies, as she pulled off her Christian Louboutin pumps and climbed up the stairs barefoot. Twitterati and fashion police around the globe hailed this move by Stewart as she brought back meaning and statement to an event which should be the origination ground of progressive moves and thoughts.

Red carpet at #Cannes or not, sometimes the heels have just gotta go. 😬 #KristenStewart pic.twitter.com/XwGTnCy5Ct — InStyle (@InStyle) May 14, 2018

Stewart has always been a vocal critic of the 'Heels Only' policy for women at the red carpets. The actress who was at the film fest for the premiere of BlackKkKlansman, had earlier said, "Things have to change immediately, It's just like you simply cannot ask me to do something that you are not asking him." [sic]

#KristenStewart taking off her heels on the #Cannes2018 red carpet is the Monday vibe. That's all. We applaud you. pic.twitter.com/odmFrdVsdJ — The Hunt (@thehunt) May 14, 2018

