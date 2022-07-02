Just In
- 2 hrs ago July 2022: Lucky And Unlucky Zodiac Signs This Month
- 2 hrs ago Expert Article: Pericoronitis, An Unfamiliar But Agonizing Dental Issue
- 3 hrs ago Who Is CM Eknath Shambaji Shinde? Tracing His Journey From An Auto-Driver To Maharashtra's New CM
- 7 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 02 July 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- News 'Errant' tiger that killed five people in less than 40 days shifted to Lucknow zoo
- Automobiles New Standards For Tyres In India: Government Regulations For Wet Grip, Rolling Resistance & More
- Technology Nokia T10 Tablet Clears FCC Listing With 5100mAh Battery
- Finance Brokerage Suggests Buy This Large-Cap Tata Stock For 21% Gains, Given Over 192% Returns In 3 Years
- Movies Nima Denzongpa: Iqbal Khan Bids Adieu To The Show; Says It Was A Beautiful Journey Of 6 Months
- Sports India vs Derbyshire: Hooda, Sanju, Suryakumar guide Indians to win in T20 practice match
- Travel Best Day Trips From Mumbai To Take Now
- Education CMI Result 2022 Declared for B.Sc Courses: Check Scorecard, Cut Off & Merit List at www.cmi.ac.in
Hadid Sisters Hit Runway For Marc Jacobs With Partially 'Shaved' Heads And Bleached Brows
Supermodel sister-duo Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid unveiled new looks on the runway that reminded us of the early 80s punk scene - with half-shaved heads, bleached eyebrows and short bangs.
The funky-futuristic styling was part of Marc Jacobs' Fall 2022 collection, which saw the designer's brand unveil over 40 new looks at the New York Public Library.
The Hadid sisters leave no crumbs when it comes to their job, and safe to say, they've executed the American fashion designer's sartorial interpretations of trends in popular culture, à la perfection.
It was revealed that the sisters' dramatic transformation had been accomplished by prosthetic artists using wigs, bald caps, and makeup.
Bella wore a black vinyl dress with opera gloves, while Gigi modelled an enormous pink sweater and grey skirt.
Models wearing bright-coloured, monochromatic garments, including outsized knitwear, voluminous ruffled gowns and dramatic platform boots with sharp bobs and space-age bangs, joined the Hadids on the runway.
Marc Jacobs' makeup artist Diane Kendal and hair stylist Duffy were behind the eye-catching styling. Noel Jacoboni, one of the special effects artists responsible for the Hadids' appearances, shared on Instagram that working on the show had been "surreal."
Among netizens, the images sparked mixed reactions - with some thinking that the models had truly shaved their heads. Comments from prominent fashion figures included "absolutely angelic" to "the transformation is amazing."
- fashion trendsMET Gala 2022: The 15 Most Iconic Celeb Outfits From Fashion's Biggest Night In New York
- fashion trendsKate Moss’ Daughter Lila Moss Earns Praise For Her Insulin Pump On Social Media; A Look At Her Outfit Too!
- women fashionMET Gala 2021: Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Billie Eilish And Megan Fox Flaunt Statement Beauty Looks
- fashion trendsMet Gala 2021: Naomi Osaka, Billie Eilish And Others Leave Us Speechless With Their Style
- make up tipsGigi Hadid Teases Fans With Her Summer-Perfect Tangerine-Yellow Eye Makeup; Copy It Now!
- women fashionGigi Hadid Adds A Cool Twist To Her Look With Bubble Braids But Her Colourful Nail Art Steals The Show
- fashion trendsFlashback Friday: When Carrie Bradshaw Of Sex And The City Made Scrunchie Look So Unfashionable!
- fashion trendsBella Hadid Will Convince You To Notch Up Your Winter Street-style Fashion With Her Amazing Style
- fashion trendsGigi Hadid Takes The Internet By Storm With Her Baby Bump Photoshoot In A Dress
- bollywood wardrobeInternational Yoga Day 2020: Best 6 Yoga Outfits Donned By Your Favourite Divas
- bollywood wardrobeWhen Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Complemented Each Other In Metallic Outfits At Met Gala 2016
- women fashionInstagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Lady Gaga, Kareena Kapoor, Gigi Hadid And More