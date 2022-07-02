Hadid Sisters Hit Runway For Marc Jacobs With Partially 'Shaved' Heads And Bleached Brows Fashion Trends Amritha K

Supermodel sister-duo Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid unveiled new looks on the runway that reminded us of the early 80s punk scene - with half-shaved heads, bleached eyebrows and short bangs.

The funky-futuristic styling was part of Marc Jacobs' Fall 2022 collection, which saw the designer's brand unveil over 40 new looks at the New York Public Library.

The Hadid sisters leave no crumbs when it comes to their job, and safe to say, they've executed the American fashion designer's sartorial interpretations of trends in popular culture, à la perfection.

It was revealed that the sisters' dramatic transformation had been accomplished by prosthetic artists using wigs, bald caps, and makeup.

Bella wore a black vinyl dress with opera gloves, while Gigi modelled an enormous pink sweater and grey skirt.

Models wearing bright-coloured, monochromatic garments, including outsized knitwear, voluminous ruffled gowns and dramatic platform boots with sharp bobs and space-age bangs, joined the Hadids on the runway.

Marc Jacobs' makeup artist Diane Kendal and hair stylist Duffy were behind the eye-catching styling. Noel Jacoboni, one of the special effects artists responsible for the Hadids' appearances, shared on Instagram that working on the show had been "surreal."

Among netizens, the images sparked mixed reactions - with some thinking that the models had truly shaved their heads. Comments from prominent fashion figures included "absolutely angelic" to "the transformation is amazing."