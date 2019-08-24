LFW W/F 2019 Day Three: Gaurang’s Latest Collection Is About Paithanis Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Last year, designer Gaurang Shah presented a collection titled, Anupama, which was a tribute to the 50s actresses including Meena Kumari, Madhubala, Nutan, Waheeda Rehman, Sadhana, Vyjayanthimala, and Nargis among others. About his previous Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2018 collection he said, "To me, the 50s actresses are a great fashion inspiration, like sandalwood spreading fragrance all around- they were camphor glowing even in the darkness." He further added that the divas of those times etched a sense of style, which resonates till date. However, this time at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019, the National Award winning costume designer's collection, might not have been inspired by legendary actresses, but the deep-rooted traditional essence remained. His collection captured the heritage of the country and what we also liked was the fact that his present collection, Peshwai wasn't very modern and yet it did fit into the modern structure.

Well, safe to say that Gaurang kept past and core craftsmanship alive in his outfits. It was a rich collection, which highlighted the cultural and fashion sensibility of Maharashtra. The ensembles, which included saris, sherwanis, salwar suits, and lehengas, showed India in maximalist light. As it is, Gaurang is among the leading designers, who regularly tries to bring that voice of India, which has somewhere got subdued because of fusion blends. With his present collection, he not only elaborated on the importance of Paithanis but also showcased the vibrant hues of the country. However, a few of his outfits from the collection also offered contrasts and balance in terms of hues. For instance, the outfits in which subtle ivory was mixed with dramatic red offered visual delight and showed us the two distinct sides of the country - the silence and noise.

The rich floral accents were also visible in the outfits, particularly the saris and sherwanis. Well, while the hues were deeply Indian, if we have to stereotype a bit, the patterns seemed largely influenced. As a fashion connoisseur, these brocade floral prints would have even been relatable to even those sipping wine by the lakeside in France. Yes, there was universality to the prints - a sort of global appeal. The models were seen donning Marathi-styled nose studs and mogra-adorned buns. The green bangles and red sindoor also added to the traditional impact.

