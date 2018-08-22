Subscribe to Boldsky
This Is The Reason Shades Of Grey Were Used To Represent Drag Fashion On Day One Of LFW 2018

Lakme Fashion Week 2018

Rupaul came out in the early 90s and released his hit number 'Covergirl'. Post that, Rupaul became the most famous drag queen of the world and encouraged many drag queens to come out of their cocoons and be themselves. Being a drag artist is more about blurring the gender lines and impersonating women, and not identifying as a woman. So, fashion becomes the most common way of mimicking a woman.

However, while it should be liberating to dress like another gender, but in the Indian society particularly, it is largely frowned upon. For that, we admire the efforts put up by the label Chola by Sohaya Misra at LFW 2018. Her collection was titled, 'Bye Felicia' and aimed at normalising the sensationalism around drag fashion.

Lakme Fashion Week 2018

Also popularly known as the 'Queen of Anti-fit', Sohaya through her collection also expressed that drag can indeed be used as a creative outlet. Her models, who owned the ramp on the first day, also elucidated the socio-psychological issues, prevalent among drag queens.

However, the colours incorporated on attires were not stereotypically vibrant hues. In fact, the designer splashed the clothes in different shades of grey and there was a reason behind it. Sohaya used the colour grey because she felt that while most of the things are in black and white, some areas in life are in grey and undiscussed. In other words, the drag fashion, she felt is in the grey area and clearly undefined.

Lakme Fashion Week Day One

She also did a good job of bringing the drag fashion into the mainstream. Her collection broke the rigid point of views that men and women hold and also proved to us that drag has a strong say in fashion.

We hope that Sohaya's LFW 2018 collection impressed you as much as it did us. Tell us your views in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, 19:15 [IST]
