Cannes 2021: The Impressive And Not-So-Impressive White Outfits; Find Out The Attire We Liked The Most Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

We have been witnessing white outfits on the red carpet of the 74th Cannes Film Festival. While some divas flaunted classic white ensembles, the other divas took the dramatic route. Some also celebrated the traditions but kept it contemporary with their outfits. However, we didn't like all the white outfits but there were white outfits that left us speechless. So, let's talk about the white outfits of the divas and find out which attire we loved the most.

Candice Swanepoel's Backless White Gown

While the rose-gold jumpsuit of supermodel Candice Swanepoel wasn't impressive because it looked dated, this second outfit of the model was timeless and she looked stunning. Designed by Etro, this was a halter-neck evening gown that she wore. Crafted out of silk jersey, the gown was accentuated by subtle crystal and bead embroidery and had paisley hem. Candice notched up her look with diamond jewellery that consisted of intricate floral rings and delicate drop earrings. Her jewellery was from Messika Paris. The makeup was highlighted by muted-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and soft golden-toned eye shadow. The blonde bun rounded out her avatar.

Fatima Almomen's White Column Feather Gown

Architect and public figure, Fatima Almomen's couture attire was dramatic but something that we are used to seeing on the red carpet. However, she looked gorgeous and her styling was on-point. Fatima wore a gown that was designed by Tony Ward. It was a metallic gazar column gown that featured off-shouldered structured bodice and feathered detailing at the hem. Her meticulously-crafted diamond jewellery from Messika Paris was impressive. The sleek danglers and statement rings accentuated her look. The nails were painted in the shade of pink and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured blush cheekbones, and winged eyeliner. The side-parted impeccable bob tresses completed her look.

Masoom Minawala's Embellished White Cape Saree

Styled by Meagan Concessio, Masoom Minawala draped a saree on the second day of the Cannes Film Festival but this attire of hers unlike the orange gown, disappointed us. Her attire was designed by Manish Malhotra and it was a sequinned contemporary saree that featured a blouse with long cape. It wasn't one of the best outfits - perhaps a simple embellished saree sans the cape would have made more impact. The emerald floral studs from Boucheron upped her style quotient. The makeup was minimally and beautifully done with natural-pink lip shade and silver eye shadow. The side-parted long tresses completed her look. However, we are imagining a bun or high ponytail with this look. Let us know how you find her look in the comment section.

Leïla Bekhti's White Pantsuit

Actress Leïla Bekhti's look was inspired by Jodie Foster and she looked amazing and smart in her ensemble that came from Givenchy. Fuss-free and tailored to perfection, her attire featured an off-shouldered blazer with an overlapping bodice and lapel. She teamed her blazer with structured straight-fit pants that went well with her jacket. She teamed her outfit with a pair of matching white sandals. The jewellery look was light but upped her style quotient. The chic studs and rings were from Tiffany & Co. As for her makeup, glossy nude-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow spruced up her look. The side-parted long tresses rounded out her look.

Flora Coquerel's Embellished White Gown

Former Miss France, Flora Coquerel also made a stunning entry at the prestigious film festival that celebrates the best in cinema. She wore an embellished gown to the, The Velvet Underground screening. Styled by Alexandra Pavlova, her one-shouldered dazzling gown was designed by Drenusha Xharra. The gown featured plunging-neckline and a draped-like bodice with a sharp side slit that added to the bold quotient. She paired her ensemble with complementing sandals and carried a shimmering clutch with her. The sleek danglers went well with her look. The makeup was upped by glossy maroon lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The side-swept layered wavy brown tresses completed her look.

Sophie Marceau's Structured White Gown

The French drama film, Everything Went Fine was selected for the Cannes Film Festival 2021 and actress of the movie, Sophie Marceau amazed us with her structured white Valentino gown. It was an off-shouldered lapel gown with sharp silhouette and her attire was contrasted by black-hued tones on both sides. The actress looked gorgeous and accessorised her look with dainty small white hoops and a sleek bangle. The makeup was simply perfect with pink lip shade and grey eye shadow. The short feather-cut hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Nidhi Sunil's White Asymmetrical Gown

Model and activist Nidhi Sunil wore an asymmetrical outfit to Cannes 2021 and her attire wasn't quite impressive. Marked by plunging bodice and cinched waist, the outfit of hers featured origami folds and wispy hemline but while the detailing in the dress was evident, it didn't suit her much and moreover, the jewel-toned pencil heels from Roger Vivier didn't go well with her look. The makeup was highlighted by muted pink tones and smokey winged eyeliner but wouldn't a brighter shade of lip shade and subtle kohl accentuated her look more? The side-parted copper tresses completed her look. However, the exquisite Chopard danglers went well with her look.

Andie Macdowell's Textured White Gown

Age is just a number, proved actress and model Andie Macdowell at Cannes 2021. She wore a sculpted gown from Versace that was accentuated by textured metallic tones and intricately-folded ivory drape on the bodice. Styled by Marc Eram, she wore a pair of complementing sandals with her attire and carried a box-shaped red and white clutch with her. Her makeup added radiance to her look. The scarlet-red lip shade and smokey kohl with a whiff of pink eye shadow enhanced her look, and we also loved the wavy grey ponytail. The actress came for the screening of Everything Went Fine.

Andie Macdowell looked the best according to us but Candice Swanepoel also impressed us. So, whose white attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Getty Images