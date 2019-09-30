Just In
- 1 hr ago What Is Galvanic Facial And What Are Its Benefits?
-
- 2 hrs ago Coffee Stains On Teeth: Related Risks And How To Remove Them
- 2 hrs ago Housefull 4 Divas Kriti Sanon And Kriti Kharbanda Up Their Style Quotient With These Dresses
- 3 hrs ago Priyanka Chopra Jonas Finally Chooses A Pink Attire For The Sky Is Pink Promotions
Don't Miss
- Movies War Actor Hrithik Roshan Says There Is No One Best Person In Creative Fields
- News 18 killed after luxury bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha; PM tweets 'devastating news'
- Automobiles Tata Tiago & Tigor Top End Variants To Feature New Fully-Digital Instrument Cluster
- Sports NBA India Games 2019: Epic moments in the Sacramento Kings franchise history
- Technology All Oppo’s Premium Mid-Range Smartphones In 2020 Will Support 5G
- Finance Gold And Silver End September Back Where They Started
- Travel 24 Best Places To Visit In Winter In South India
- Education Lal Bahadur Shastri Quotes: Top 13 Quotes That Inspire Students
Paris Fashion Week: Cardi B Makes A Suffocating Entry In Her Head-to-Toe Floral Outfit
Cardi B graced the Paris Fashion Week and made heads turn and jaws drop. The point is that no one recognised it was Cardi B because her head was covered. It was when she spoke that people around identified her as Cardi B. The rapper wore a head to toe floral outfit and while many might have called it a statement fashion moment, we found it suffocating.
View this post on Instagram
PARIS FASHION WEEK, IM HERE ! Designer: @richardquinn .
A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on
Cardi B's ensemble was by Richard Quinn and it was avant garde of course, because you see her head was covered and she looked straight out of a superhero comic book. The attire was adorned with green, white, and blue floral accents. It consisted of a cinched-waist jacket with exaggerated sleeves and she paired it with a matching pleated skirt. She also wore stockings that matched with her ensemble. Her attire was old-fashioned but that head cover made us uncomfortable.
Yes, we want to look different from the mainstream but this attire seemed like at the cost of comfort. However, got to admit couture fashion is not always meant to be comfy. This attire was earlier donned by supermodel, Karlie Kloss too and it came from designer's A/W 19 collection. We don't find her attire too impressive. So, what do you think about Cardi B's floral attire? Let us know that in the comment section.