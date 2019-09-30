ENGLISH

    Paris Fashion Week: Cardi B Makes A Suffocating Entry In Her Head-to-Toe Floral Outfit

    Cardi B graced the Paris Fashion Week and made heads turn and jaws drop. The point is that no one recognised it was Cardi B because her head was covered. It was when she spoke that people around identified her as Cardi B. The rapper wore a head to toe floral outfit and while many might have called it a statement fashion moment, we found it suffocating.

    PARIS FASHION WEEK, IM HERE ! Designer: @richardquinn .

    Cardi B's ensemble was by Richard Quinn and it was avant garde of course, because you see her head was covered and she looked straight out of a superhero comic book. The attire was adorned with green, white, and blue floral accents. It consisted of a cinched-waist jacket with exaggerated sleeves and she paired it with a matching pleated skirt. She also wore stockings that matched with her ensemble. Her attire was old-fashioned but that head cover made us uncomfortable.

    Yes, we want to look different from the mainstream but this attire seemed like at the cost of comfort. However, got to admit couture fashion is not always meant to be comfy. This attire was earlier donned by supermodel, Karlie Kloss too and it came from designer's A/W 19 collection. We don't find her attire too impressive. So, what do you think about Cardi B's floral attire? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, September 30, 2019, 15:50 [IST]
