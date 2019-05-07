Cardi B Proves That She Is The Queen Of The Camp With This 10-Foot Long Ruby Gown

ENGLISH

    Cardi B Met Gala
    Getty

    Exaggeration at its peak, this came to our mind when we saw Cardi B at Met Gala 2019. The American rapper probably wore one of the most jaw-dropping numbers, which was by Thom Browne in collaboration with Stefere and Stephen Jones Millinery. She was a vision to behold and well we thought she was certainly the Camp leader with this number.

    The diva wore an anatomical down-filled gown that took more than 35 people and 2,000 hours to create. Her absolutely phenomenal oxblood tulle and silk organza ensemble featured an almost 10-foot long train. It was a gathered tulle number that featured quilted waves and hand-embroidered bugle beads. The designer incorporated 30,000 burned and dyed coque feathers, which accentuated her gown. The intricate crystal-adorned headgear of hers was designed by none other than Stephen Jones Millinery, who also designed Priyanka Chopra's crown and Gigi Hadid's headgear for Met Gala 2019.

    Cardi B Met Gala 2019
    Instagram

    There was another interesting element to her already astounding look. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cardi B wore a $ 250K nipple cover, which was created by Corina Mihalia Larpin's brand, Stefere. The makeup included maroon lip shade and faux eye lashes. Cardi B totally ruled the red carpet of Met Gala 2019. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

     

