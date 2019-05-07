Cardi B Proves That She Is The Queen Of The Camp With This 10-Foot Long Ruby Gown Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Exaggeration at its peak, this came to our mind when we saw Cardi B at Met Gala 2019. The American rapper probably wore one of the most jaw-dropping numbers, which was by Thom Browne in collaboration with Stefere and Stephen Jones Millinery. She was a vision to behold and well we thought she was certainly the Camp leader with this number.

The diva wore an anatomical down-filled gown that took more than 35 people and 2,000 hours to create. Her absolutely phenomenal oxblood tulle and silk organza ensemble featured an almost 10-foot long train. It was a gathered tulle number that featured quilted waves and hand-embroidered bugle beads. The designer incorporated 30,000 burned and dyed coque feathers, which accentuated her gown. The intricate crystal-adorned headgear of hers was designed by none other than Stephen Jones Millinery, who also designed Priyanka Chopra's crown and Gigi Hadid's headgear for Met Gala 2019.

There was another interesting element to her already astounding look. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cardi B wore a $ 250K nipple cover, which was created by Corina Mihalia Larpin's brand, Stefere. The makeup included maroon lip shade and faux eye lashes. Cardi B totally ruled the red carpet of Met Gala 2019. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.