BRIT Awards 2022: Adele, Olivia Rodrigo - Decoding Best Dressed Celebrities On The Red Carpet!
From glitz and glamour to rock and roll, the BRIT Awards 2022 is where we have spotted the best-dressed celebrities and all of them are looking extremely beautiful. While Adele was seen in a black dress with her huge diamond ring, we also had Olivia Rodrigo wearing a shiny silver gown for the show. But the celebrity list does not end here. Let's decode some of the best-dressed celebrities on Red Carpet for the award show.
Anne-Marie:
The singer was seen in a strappy black top paired up with black pants and a leather jacket which gave her a very fierce look. She had a sleek hairdo and sharp makeup look which defined her jawline. The complete outfit was a head-turner in the crowd.
Adele:
Adele looked like a diva ready to take her award. Her velvet Armani dress had netted work throughout. She accessorized the dress by flaunting a big diamond ring and earrings. Her complete look was jaw-dropping for all of us.
Olivia Rodrigo:
The "Good 4 U" singer had set the stage on fire with her gorgeous silver gown. The dress gave a very disco vibe when she paired it up with black heels to add height and definition. To accessorize the gown, she wore stick earrings and a few rings to complete the look. She looked divine and very elegant.
Ed Sheeran:
Ed Sheeran went suited up with his electric blue velvet blazer paired up with the shirt and the same coloured trousers. He teamed up his entire look with black shiny shoes. He looked elegant as hell when he walked down the red carpet to show his outfit.
Maya Jama:
She paid homage to one of the iconic dresses in the history of the red carpet known as the "Mohawk dress" and she really killed it with her outfit. The ensemble had a zig-zag designed bandeau top paired up with a skirt and a fluffy stole for the night. Her shiny heels and statement earrings gave off some outfit goals.
This was all on our best-dressed list according to us. If you are also a fan of how the celebrities look turned out on the red carpet then do let us know in the comment section below.
Image credits: Instagram
