LMIFWSS20: We Have Curated The Best Picks From The Day 2 Of The India Fashion Week Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Edgy outfits, modern interpretation of traditional wears, and monotone hues were some of the elements that dominated the day two of the ongoing Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week SS20. The day started on rich silk fabric notes and ended with dramatic western silhouettes. We have curated our best picks from the second day of the India Fashion Week for you. Take a look.

Sanjukta Dutta

Designer Sanjukta Dutta always leave us impressed us with her interpretation of Assamese traditional outfits. Maximalist in approach, she played with bold hues and gave us a collection of beautiful outfits. There were two ensembles that left us speechless from her collection titled, Aakaash. The first outfit was a contemporary sari donned by one of the models. The sari was dipped in purple hue and adorned with intricate multi-hued accents, which made the outfit perfect for festive occasions. We particularly loved the way she draped the sari and the billowing full sleeve was an interesting detail.

The second ensemble was sported by none other than the veteran actress, Sharmila Tagore. The actress wore a bright blue sari, which was lit up by golden and silver-toned accents and strong zari design. She paired her sari with a purple blouse, which added a contrasting touch.

Parul & Ashie

Parul & Ashie also presented a promising collection. Their collection elaborated the fabrics like the silk organza. The designer duo even incorporated embroideries and work including chikankari, muqaish, and zardozi into their outfits. We loved these two ensembles from their collection - one was a traditional number and the other one was a western attire. So, the model wearing this minty green sari attire with collared blouse absolutely wowed us. The sari featured meticulous chikankari detail and the wispy sheer layering gave the attire a dreamy touch.

Similarly, we also found this western number, consisting of a bralette and shorts very refreshing. It was a metallic number, which the model paired with a translucent belted jacket that was adorned with rich floral pattern. This attire seemed perfect for light formal parties.

Yogita Kadam

Designer Yogita Kadam launched her new collection, PrãnãyRã on the day two of the India Fashion Week. She played with a lot of hues in her collection but we particularly loved this two yellow outfits. The first one was a sleeveless asymmetrical lemon yellow dress that featured intricate patterns and seemed ideal for a beach vacay. The second ensemble was also a dress that was structured with slight boat neckline and ruffled details at the hem. The sleeveless dress was minimally printed and seemed perfect for light-hearted parties.

Purple Feathers By Pinkey

The label Purple Feathers By Pinkey showed their collection, Pops of Purple on the day two of the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week SS20. The collection was about a lot of purple and pink ensembles but we loved this purple attire the most. Understated and minimal, this sleeveless purple gown donned by one of the models made for a perfect evening wear. The gown was belted and featured a subtly-pleated drape, which added an element of contrast.

Just Like That By Anju Jain

The label Just Like That By Anju Jain unveiled the collection, Brahmaputra and we totally liked this ivory-hued number from her collection. It was an interesting gown with a fluid touch that featured a floral belt and sheer striped neckline. The dress was layered and enhanced by subtle patterns, which we thought was a beautiful composition. The ruffled drape upped the dramatic quotient but even minus the ruffles, the dress would have looked awesome.

Jenjum Gadi

Designer Jenjum Gadi left us impressed with his meticulous play of patterns. The designer presented a menswear collection that was dipped in black tones. His ensembles had a mix of prints in golden and silver tones. So, one of his outfits consisted of asymmetrical distressed kurta, which the model paired with sheer pyjamas. Not just his black outfit, we also liked the silver jacket, which seemed inspired by architectural patterns. The next ensemble that totally caught our attention was a black shirt, which the model paired with a jacket that had dazzling golden patterns on the sleeves. The model teamed his ensemble with slightly loose pyjamas.

Naturally Anuradha

Naturally Anuradha by Anuradha Kuli was a stunning show too. The designer presented a wide array of traditional outfits that we so loved. The attire that we found the most attractive in her collection was this colour-blocked number. The model draped a sari that was lit up by multi-hued accents and featured intricate striped border and pallu. The radiant yellow blouse contrasted her sari attire. The second outfit was a brocade red-hued lehenga that had our attention. The lehenga featured a crisp blouse and a complementing skirt adorned with golden motifs. The cream and gold silk dupatta absolutely accentuated the attire.

Dhi

Dhi also played with montones in their collection and showed us a range of easy breezy outfits. The collection was marked by soothing hues and sustainable fabric. The outfit that we liked the most from their collection was dipped in a vibrant orange shade. It was a gorgeous number and the shade was so refreshing. The attire was collared and full-sleeved with flowy silhouette and soft pleats. The midi attire also featured a button-down. Well, the attire totally exuded comfy vibes and made for an excellent almost all-occasion wear.

Shruti Sancheti

Designer Shruti Sancheti presented her collection, Orient Express. Her outfits was about pastel hues and floral accents. With her collecton, the designer gave the Oriental inspiration a modern touch. The outfits were really pretty and we loved this overlapped dress the most, which was donned by one of the models. Splashed in pastel shade of blue, the attire featured a collar and a cloth belt, which added structure to her ensemble. The dress was also marked by asymmetrical hem. The light pink floral accents notched up the attire.

Nitin Bal Chauhan

Nitin Bal Chauhan's collection was the most dramatic and surreal of the day 2 of the India Fashion Week. His collection not only featured eye-catching art work outfits but also interesting headgears. The dress was unapologetically abstract and splashed in ivory hue. The attire had patterns in black and the word, Death written on it. The ruffled neckline also enhanced her dress. The yellow-toned hairdo and blue and white face paint added to the jaw-dropping effect.

Falguni Shane Peacock

Away from the blings and glitters, this time Falguni Shane Peacock presented a very edgy western collection. While we didn't like the showstopper Yami Gautam's ensemble so much but these two outfits definitely inspired awe. The one was a strapless denim bodysuit number, which featured the words, Social Addict on it. The denim stockings with glittering boots upped the look, and also pink feathery accents and cagey straps enhanced the attire.

The second outfit was also a body suit, which was embellished, sheer, and adorned with floral accents. The attire was also spruced up by yellow exaggerated sleeves and sparkling boots. These two outfits pushed the boundaries and not quite everybody's cup of tea.

Between traditional, fusion, and western outfits, which outfit do you think was the best from the list?