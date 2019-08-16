Fashion Flashback: Audrey Hepburn’s Little Black Dress And Some Jaw-Dropping Rare Fashion Moments Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Born on 4th May 1929, Audrey Hepburn is probably among the most followed style icons till today. The legendary actress's Breakfast at Tiffany's iconic little black dress (LBD) by veteran designer, Hubert de Givenchy is still in vogue. With this classic black dress paired with vintage pearls and a diamond tiara, Audrey Hepburn created ripples in the fashion industry. Ever since, this dress of hers, has had a number of interpretations by the designers. One of the probable reasons why this particular black dress got famous and caught fancy of the fashionistas, apart from the fact that it fits well into contemporary narrative, is that it brings out the elegant personality. As a matter of fact, in 2006, the little black Givenchy Dress from Breakfast at Tiffany's was sold for as high as £467,200 and till date, it is the most expensive dress to be sold from a film.

Talking about the Hollywood and haute couture partnership between Audrey and Givenchy, it is regarded as one of the most creative collaborations. Audrey Hepburn once said about Givenchy, "His are the only clothes in which I am myself. He is far more than a couturier, he is a creator of personality." Givenchy's outfits for Audrey Hepburn have been the most talked about. For instance, her promotional portrait for Sabrina became popular instantly.

However, other than her famous looks, Audrey's fashion sense was an articulation of her diverse sensibilities. Right from being a t-shirt and shorts girl to a lady in crisp gowns, Audrey Hepburn created an unforgettable fashion legacy. She was a trendsetter and way ahead of her time.Here are some of Audrey Hepburn's rare fashion moments, which we found intriguing and inspiring.

On The Sets Of The Nun's Story (1959)

One of the most iconic and profound photographs of Audrey Hepburn was taken by celebrated photographer, Leo L Fuchs in 1958. Here Audrey gave us a simple yet vintage fashion goal with a checks-patterned sleeveless top and a plain midi skirt. Posed meditatively against a lush backdrop with a notepad and pen In Africa, Audrey looked impressive. She paired her sandals with ballerinas and since we mentioned ballerinas, we would like to mention a quick fact - so, the Italian shoe designer, Salvatore Ferragamo was so inspired by her that he created a ballet pump style shoe named after her. Coming back to her look, we found Audrey's side-parted bob hairdo equally fascinating.

For A Magazine In Malibu (1953)

Photographer Milton H. Greene had taken photographs of Audrey Hepburn on a number of occasions. However, one of the photoshoots, for a Look magazine done by the photographer particularly had our attention. The reason this look was interesting was that it brought out Audrey's quirky and a vibrant side. This avatar of Audrey Hepburn's was a departure from her shy looks. Dressed in a bold red patterned shirt with black inner and red bottoms, Audrey aced the cowboy look. She notched up her look with a straw hat and hoop earrings. The makeup was highlighted by a bright red lip shade and the signature pixie cut rounded out her avatar. This look definitely required a lot of spunk.

For The Paris Pursuit Shoot (1959)

Legendary photographer Richard Avedon gave us Audrey Hepburn's one of the rarest photoshoot moments. So, this photograph was for Harper's Bazaar Paris Pursuit shoot and it seemed like a timeless look. With impeccable twin braids and a belted woolen dress with a woven texture, Audrey Hepburn looked a class apart. She carried a matching jacket and paired her ensemble with black stockings and complementing ballerinas. The round-framed spectacles spruced up her avatar. We felt this look of hers is worth trying too other than the little black dress look.

For The War And Peace Shoot (1955)

Audrey Hepburn's look for War and Peace was among the most intense fashion moments. Seated next to a grand piano, the diva was captured by George Daniell in 1955. Dressed in a true Parisian style, Audrey looked regal. She wore a satin white dress with half Bishop Sleeves and her attire was conservative with a cinched waist but absolutely voluminous skirt. The wavy bun hairdo added to her statement avatar.

So, which fashion look of Audrey Hepburn would you like to capture? Let us know that in the comment section.

All Photo Credits: Instagram