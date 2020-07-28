Happy Birthday Dulquer Salmaan: 5 Times The Actor Proved He’s A Versatile Fashion Icon Men Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 28 July 1986, Dulquer Salmaan is an Indian actor, singer and producer who is known for his work in Malayalam language films. Apart from it, the actor has also worked in Tamil, Telugu and lately Hindi films (Karwaan and The Zoya Factor). No doubt, his brilliant acting has earned him numerous awards including Star Of The Year, Performer Of The Year, and Golden Star at different award functions but it's his charming personality too that has won the audience.

Talking about his fashion, well, we can say that the actor can easily and effortlessly turn from a chocolate boy to a handsome gentleman. He has never failed to make statements be it in casual, ethnic, or formal. Styled by Abhilasha Devnani, with such different stylish looks of his, the handsome actor has proved he is a versatile fashion icon. As Dulquer turns a year older today, let us take a look at his five versatile looks that gave major fashion goals to discerning men.

Dulquer Salmaan In A White Tee, Hoodie And Jeans Dulquer Salmaan sported a classic plain white tee from Zara brand and layered it with a full-sleeved off-white hoodie, which came from the label Cos. The Charlie actor teamed his hoodie with Armani jeans and completed his look with a pair of white shoes from Nike. He accessorised his look with a black wrist watch and wrapped up his look with full beard. Dulquer Salmaan In A Midnight-Blue Tuxedo For the Vogue Women Of The Year 2019 event, Dulquer Salmaan was dressed to impress in a midnight blue tuxedo, which came from the label Suitsupply. His tuxedo consisted of a full-sleeved black-lapel blazer and matching pants. He layered his blazer with a classic white shirt from the label Herringbone & Sui. The black bow-tie from The Tie Hub upped his look while the broad band-type-belt added structure to his attire. The Second Show actor completed his look with a pair of black polished shoes from Berleigh and looked dapper. Dulquer Salmaan In A Dual-Toned Jacket And Pants For one of the promotional rounds of The Zoya Factor, Dulquer Salmaan donned a plain white T-shirt from Bhaane and layered it with a blue denim jacket from Levis. His full-sleeved class-collar jacket featured green accents and he paired it with midnight blue track pants from H&M brand. The Ustad Hotel actor completed his look with stylish grey shoes and looked cool. Dulquer Salmaan In A Kurta-Pyjama And Jacket For The Zoya Factor promotion in Delhi, Dulquer Salmaan was decked up in a quarter-sleeved mandarin-collar grey kurta and paired it with a white pyjama. He layered his kurta with a sleeveless midnight blue jacket, that featured pocket square from the Tie Hub. The Solo actor's ethnic ensemble was designed by Raghavendra Rathore and he upped his look with a black wrist watch. Dulquer Salmaan In A Blue Pantsuit Dulquer Salmaan wore a blue pant suit by Sanchit Baweja and looked dapper in it. His suit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel open-front blazer and matching pants. He teamed his blazer with a plain white tee and completed his look with a pair of white shoes from Nike. The Bangalore Days actor elevated his look with a wrist watch and looked smart.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Dulquer Salmaan? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Dulquer Salmaan!

Pic Credits: Dulquer Salmaan